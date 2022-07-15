Setback To Oppn As OP Rajbhar-led SBSP Backs NDA's Presidential Candidate Droupadi Murmu

In yet another setback to the joint Opposition ahead of the Presidential election, the Samajwadi Party's (SP) key ally Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar announced his party's support for NDA's candidate Droupadi Murmu on Friday.

Addressing a press conference, SBSP chief OP Rajbhar claimed that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had sought his support for Droupadi Murmu in the presidential elections, following which, he took a decision to support the NDA candidate.

"CM Yogi Adityanath had invited us for dinner to discuss extending support to Droupadi Murmu. He said that since I was vocal on issues related to the backward classes, Dalits and minorities, I should support Murmu's candidature. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke to me after July 12 and said the same thing. Shah urged me to support Murmu in the elections and I decided that my party will support her," OP Rajbhar said.

Lucknow, UP | Our party will support Droupadi Murmu in the Presidential elections, confirms SBSP chief OP Rajbhar pic.twitter.com/4O1qFmDoWw — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 15, 2022

However, Rajbhar, who made his announcement this morning, denied that there were any rifts in his party's coalition with Akhilesh Yadav's SP, which has pledged to support joint Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha. It is pertinent to mention here that in the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly, the SBSP is represented by 6 MLAs who will now vote for Murmu in the upcoming presidential election scheduled to be held on July 18.

Notably, earlier, Rajbhar along with PSP chief and Akhilesh Yadav's uncle, Shivpal Singh Yadav attended a dinner hosted by CM Yogi in honour of NDA’s presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu in Lucknow. This came after both of the leaders did not attend a press conference held by SP's chief Akhilesh Yadav and RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary in support of Yashwant Sinha.

BSP, SBSP, PSP, Jansatta dal Loktantrik announces support for Murmu

The opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh-- Mayawati's BSP, Rajbhar's SBSP, Shivpal Yadav's PSP and Raja Bhaiya's Jansatta Dal Loktantrik have announced their support for NDA's presidential candidate-- Droupadi Murmu. Notably, all these parties attended the function which was kept in honour of Murmu in Lucknow.

Earlier on July 10, UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Mourya while speaking about the presidential election urged the members of SP to listen to their "inner voice".

Speaking to ANI over the Presidential poll, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Keshav Prasad Maurya said, "I appeal to the members of Samajwadi Party that they should listen to their inner voice. PM Narendra Modi Ji and our party have also called on other parties to go above party lines and other factors."

Presidential election

The country's lawmakers will vote on July 18, to choose the next President of India. Droupadi Murmu is the NDA's candidate whereas the opposition has fielded Yashwant Sinha against her. The counting of votes will be on July 21. The term of incumbent President Ram Nath Kovind ends on July 24.