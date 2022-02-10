Seven Key Takeaways From PM Modi’s Mega Interview Ahead Of UP Polls

As the assembly elections in five states - Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, Punjab and Uttarakhand are nearing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to ANI's Editor Smita Prakash. Modi expressed his views on various issues like polls, farm laws, COVID-19 and 'dynasty politics.'

Here are seven takeaways from the interview:

1. Is PM Modi a socialist?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was asked on why he calls Samajwadi Party 'fake socialists'. In response to the question, Modi cited the example of Ram Manohar Lohia, George Fernandes, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and asked whether their families are seen in politics. He stressed that their 'Samajwad' is 'Pariwarvad' and also recalled a letter sent to him and mentioned that 45 people from Samajwadi Party are at some or other position. He further added that around all of their family members have contested the elections when they reached the age of 25 years.

Furthermore, PM Modi asserted that the government's job is to work to ensure food for the poor, build houses, toilets for them. Modi stated that people must have access to clean water, health facilities and roads in villages must be constructed and they need to work for farmers. He emphasised that if working for the poor is socialism, then he is fine to accept it. He added, "Government has no business to be in business."

2. Family taking over political party

Prime Minister explained the difference between more than one person from the same family being in politics and one family taking over the political party and taking different positions in the party from treasurer to party president. He highlighted that the family taking over politics starts from Kashmir where the top positions are always held by the family members in two political parties. He further mentioned states like Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Tamil Nadu have families taking over politics. According to Modi, family taking over politics is a threat to democracy and insisted that family members are more concerned about their family rather than the political party.

3. Views on objecting issues created by previous PMs & administrations

After Prime Minister's address in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi in his response stated, "I don't need anyone's certificate for my great grandfather." In his reaction to Rahul Gandhi's statement, Prime Minister Modi said that he never speaks against anyone's father, mother, grandmother and great grandfather. Modi said that he was speaking about India's former Prime Minister. He said, "I didn't speak against anyone's father/grandfather, mother. I said what a former PM had said during that time and what the present PM speaks on the present situation in the country. Government is a constant entity. It's the right of the nation to know. They say we don't mention Nehru Ji. If we do, then too there's difficulty. I don't understand this fear."

4. Breaking the 'No Repeat in UP'

Asked about anti-incumbency, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that wherever BJP has worked in the past few years, there has been "pro-incumbency" due to the work of the BJP and its policies. In response to a question on the issue of UP having a trend of never repeating governments in the past, PM Modi said that UP has continuously voted for BJP in 2014, 2017 and 2019. He further added that the theory has been proven wrong by the people and they will once again prove it wrong.

5. When Modi's car broke down in Punjab few decades back

Modi used to work for his party in Punjab and terrorism at that time used to be a threat in the state. He informed that when he was travelling in a car in Moga at night and his car broke down on his way. A Sardar family came for their help, however, the car could not be repaired. The family asked Modi to stay in their small hut nearby and took care of his food and stay till the morning. Modi further said that their son brought the mechanic in the morning. He lauded the bravery and warmth of Sikhs and also recalled his work to renovate the Kot Lahpath Gurudwara in Kutch which had been affected by the earthquake. He mentioned that he shares a close bond with the Sikh families residing in Kutch and had met them virtually during a meeting a few days back.

6. Modi's views on farm laws and its withdrawal

Expressing his views on farm laws and their withdrawal, PM Modi asserted that he has always worked to win the hearts of farmers and understands the pain of small farmers. He has even won the hearts of farmers. He made it clear that he had brought the farm laws for the benefit of farmers and had taken the decision of withdrawal in the national interest. Modi highlighted that he does not need to explain it further and insisted that the people would know about it in the future and why it was needed.

7. 'Congress-Mukht Bharat'

When asked about Congress having less than 60 seats and being on the fourth position in UP, why does he still talk about 'Congress Mukht Bharat?' PM Modi said that the prime ministers in the country are mainly from Congress and only he and Atal Bihari Vajpayee are the two leaders who have taken up the position of Prime Minister. He stated that the progress of the country has been slow due to the government of Congress and its mindset has become the mainstream in terms of ideology, policy and administrative skills. Modi added that Congress likes casteism, nepotism, regionalism and corruption. He said that it has harmed the nation and they need Congress Mukht Bharat and it has nothing to do with numbers but with the attitude that the party has created.

Image: Twitter/@ANI