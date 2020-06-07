'Shameful': BJP's Manoj Tiwari Slams Kejriwal's 'hospitals For Residents Only' Policy

After Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal made it clear that the hospitals affiliated with state government will be reserved only for the residents of Delhi, BJP leader Manoj Tiwari said that the national capital's healthcare system "has become helpless" and called the move "shameful".

"Why would any corona patient come from any other state to get treatment in Delhi Kejriwalji? The healthcare system has become helpless. We won't allow you to escape from the responsibility of patients who stay in Delhi but hail from some other state. How can you stop anyone from getting super specialty treatment? This is shameful," Manoj Tiwari said in a video statement.

Kejriwal's declaration

Amid the row over the sealing of Delhi borders and the threat to Delhi hospitals, Kejriwal on Saturday in a televised address has made it clear that the hospitals affiliated with Delhi government will be reserved only for the residents of Delhi, while the Central government hospitals will remain open for the people who come from other states to Delhi for treatment.

This comes as the number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi doesn't seem to get under control. The national capital recorded 1,320 fresh coronavirus cases on Saturday taking the COVID-19 tally in the city to over 27,500 while the death toll due to the disease mounted to 761 according to PTI.

On Saturday, Republic TV had reported that a five-member doctors’ committee constituted by the Delhi government has stated in its report that the national capital’s health infrastructure should only be used for residents and if people from outside are allowed, then hospitals will reach 100% capacity within three days.

