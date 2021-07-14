Sharad Pawar Brushes Off Speculations, Asserts, 'Not A 2024 Presidential Candidate'

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday put all speculations to rest regarding him being the Opposition's candidate for the post of President of India in 2024 Presidential Elections. The NCP leader called the reports false and said that the party having 300 parliamentarians will have the upper hand.

"It is absolutely false that I will be a candidate for the Presidential election. I know what will be the result, given the party that has more than 300 MPs. I will not be a candidate for the Presidential election," Pawar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. It is absolutely false that I will be a candidate for the Presidential election. I know what will be the result, given the party that has more than 300 MPs. I will not be a candidate for the Presidential election: NCP chief Sharad Pawar



(File photo) pic.twitter.com/uzLbYip3nE — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2021

Pawar on his meetings with Prashant Kishor

The 80-year-old veteran politician also cleared the air about his meetings with poll strategist Prashant Kishor. "Prashant Kishor met me twice, but we only talked about a company of his. No discussion was held regarding the leadership for the 2024 elections or the Presidential election. Prashant Kishor told me that he has left the field of formulating poll strategies," Pawar said.

On being asked about decisions regarding the 2024 General Elections or State elections, the NCP chief noting has been decided in this context. "The election is far away, the political situation keeps changing. I am not going to assume any leadership in the 2024 Elections," Pawar said.

Kishor has met Pawar several times in the last few months. The meeting has led to speculations that he is helping the Opposition in uniting them.

Last month, speaking to Republic TV, Kishor affirmed that there are no discussions regarding the third front. "Front formed by few parties not enough to beat Modi. All third and fourth fronts are futile exercises against Modi," he had said.

NCP leader and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik also maintained that Pawar is focusing on strengthening opposition ahead of the next general elections.