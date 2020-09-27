Sharad Pawar 'congratulates' Badals For Exiting Akali Dal From NDA Over Farm Bills

The late-night decision of Punjab's Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) to quit its longtime membership of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) drew praise from Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar.

The core committee meeting of SAD took the final call to part ways with the NDA on Saturday over the contentious farm sector reform bills that cleared Parliament last week. The Sukhbir Singh Badal-led party had opposed the three farm bills in the Lok Sabha, leading to Cabinet minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal's resignation.

Taking to Twitter, Sharad Pawar 'congratulated' Badal and Harsimrat for pulling out of NDA in protest to the farmers’ Bills. "Thanks for firmly standing with the Farmers!" the Union Minister said. The NCP has opposed the bills in Parliament for being 'anti-farmer'.

The Akali Dal chief then thanked Pawar in response and reaffirmed support to the farmers.

Thanks Pawar Sahab for your kind words. We all stand with #farmers of the country!@PawarSpeaks #FarmBill2020 https://t.co/QEIoH2JCdi — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) September 27, 2020

Earlier in the day, the Trinamool Congress also came out in support of the Akalis with its Lok Sabha MP Derek O'Brien, also a fervent opponent of the farm bills, tweeting: "We support Sukhbir Singh Badal and Akali Dal's stand with the farmers. Fighting for farmers is part of Trinamool DNA. In 2006, Mamata Banerjee risked her life on a historic 26 day fast for farmers’ rights. We oppose #FarmBills2020 as they endanger States’ role, MSP, PDS & procurement."

Justifying its exit from the NDA, SAD cited "Centre’s stubborn refusal" to give statutory legislative guarantees to protect assured marketing of farmers crops on MSP and its "continued insensitivity" to Punjabi and Sikh issues.

What are the Farm Bills?

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. On the other hand, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. These bills were passed in the Rajya Sabha amid the opposition ruckus on September 20.

