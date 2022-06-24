Sharad Pawar Could Advise Uddhav To Resign; Decision Rests With Maharashtra CM: Sources

In a crucial meeting between Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at the latter's residence 'Matoshree', sources have now informed Republic that the NCP chief could advise the CM to resign. Sources close to Sharad Pawar have said that NCP too, understands that numbers are not in favour of Uddhav Thackeray.

However, the final decision rests with Uddhav Thackeray and NCP will back his final choice irrespective of whether it's in line with Sharad Pawar's advice.

The two leaders also discussed the nuances of the legal route and political position of Shiv Sena going forward. Yesterday as well, meeting over BMC was chaired by Uddhav Thackeray and he had told the corporators and other workers to keep the focus on BMC elections. The same was spoken about in the meeting once again.

Moreover, Shiv Sena calls for another meeting with Mumbai Corporators today at 8 p.m. in Sena Bhavan. CM Uddhav Thackeray and Aaditya Thackeray are expected to be present via video conferencing.

This comes a day after Sharad Pawar had made it clear in a press meet that his party and the MVA alliance will support Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, further stating that the state government's majority can be proven only on the floor of the Vidhan Sabha. Pawar had also said that Eknath Shinde's camp should face action under the Anti-Defection Law.

This comes hours after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, while addressing Shiv Sena workers virtually, dared rebel leader Eknath Shinde to not use 'Balasaheb's name'.

He also stated that without Shiv Sena and Balasaheb's names, the rebels are nothing. "I'm challenging these people if they want to run the government, run Shiv Sena they are talking about then don't use the names of Balasaheb Thackeray and Shiv Sena. I'm challenging you won't be able to survive in the politics," CM Thackeray said.

Uddhav further said that the 'Shiv Sena' and 'Thackerays' are synonymous. "If they have courage, they should go among people without taking Balasaheb and Shiv Sena's names," Thackeray said.

Shinde Camp to send fresh letter to Governor

Meanwhile, sources have informed Republic that the Eknath Shinde camp now has over 45 MLAs, including both Shiv Sena & Independents. Meanwhile, rebel MLAs on Friday welcomed Shiv Sena legislator Dilip Lande, who was with Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's camp until Thursday.

This comes after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray gave a 24-hour ultimatum to rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, as per sources. The Maharastra CM has asked the Eknath Shinde-led brigade to return to Mumbai and hold a one-on-one meeting. If they don't return, disciplinary action would be taken against them. Sources have also revealed that no further talks will be held with them if they don't return to Mumbai within the allotted time.

'Ready to quit as party chief if you think I'm incapable': CM Uddhav Thackeray

While addressing the local Shiv Sena pramukhs on Friday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said, "If I am incapable according to you to run the Shiv Sena, I will step down." He further asserted that he may have left Varsha, but he will not give up the fight.

The CM said, "If I am incapable according to you to run this party... I am ready to step down as the Sena supremo," he said. The CM, however, clarified, "I left Varsha and came to Matoshree. Some say I have left the fight. I haven't left the fight."