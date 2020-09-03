Sharad Pawar Expresses Concern Over China, Says 'trying To Encircle Indian Sub-continent'

The Chinese are surreptitiously encircling the Indian Sub-Continent from all directions and there is a need to keep a close watch on affairs of Sri Lanka and Nepal, former Union Minister and NCP chief Sharad Pawar has said.

In the wake of the recent Indo-China border tensions in eastern Ladakh, Pawar said he invited former Air Marshal of Indian Air Force, Bhushan Gokhale, and former Foreign Secretary, Vijay Gokhale, also an expert on Indo-China relations, to discuss the matter along with senior NCP MPs.

... along with MPs Shri @praful_patel former Minister of Aviation, Smt @supriya_sule, Smt @MPVandanaChavan and Dr @kolhe_amol to share their experiences related to this issue. pic.twitter.com/cgpr18r0KG — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) September 3, 2020

In a series of tweets, Sharad Pawar revealed the points raised by Bhushan Gokhale and Vijay Gokhale. He said the ex-IAF chief emphasised that India must ponder on the new era of parallel warfares that include cyber, information, perception creations, and the war on economic fronts.

On the other hand, Vijay Gokhale explained the history of the Indo-China relationship, especially the border disputes. "He also shared his views on the current LAC face-off and skirmishes on the border in the last few months," Pawar said.

"I shared the experiences of my visits to China in the early Nineties and expressed my concerns over a larger strategic and political thinking in China that aims to halt our economic growth. I highlighted the fact that the Chinese are surreptitiously encircling the Indian Sub-Continent from all directions and also expressed my concern over their presence in the South China Sea. I hinted at the need to keep a close watch on affairs of Sri Lanka and Nepal and also the Chinese interventions in general," the Rajya Sabha MP said on Twitter.

Sharad Pawar has held important portfolios like Defence and Agriculture in the previous Congress-led Central government.

READ | India China Standoff: RKS Bhadauria Visits Eastern Air Bases, General Naravane In Ladakh

READ | Indian Army Chief Gen Naravane In Ladakh For On-ground Review Amid LAC Standoff With China

China's fresh aggression at LAC

Chinese troops have violated consensus arrived at during military and diplomatic talks over the LAC standoff and has tried to intrude into Indian territories on least two occasions this week, as per the Indian government. Although the Indian Army not only pre-empted the activity of the PLA but had also thwarted attempts to unilaterally change the facts on the ground.

The two countries are engaged in a standoff since April-May over the transgressions by the Chinese Army in multiple areas, including Galwan valley, Finger area, Hot springs, and Kongrung Nala. The situation worsened after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in violent clashes with Chinese troops in Galwan valley in June.

READ | China's Desperate Attempt At Spin, Uses India's 'pre-empt' Remark To Buck LAC Setback

READ | China Responds To India's ban On PUBG & 117 Other Apps; Says It's 'seriously Concerned'