Indian Army Chief Gen Naravane In Ladakh For On-ground Review Amid LAC Standoff With China

Chief of Army Staff (CAOS) General Manoj Mukund Naravane is on a two-day visit to Ladakh on Thursday to review and take stock of the ongoing security situation amid the tensions at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China. According to sources, the Army Chief will be briefed by senior field commanders on the ground about the situation along the LAC.

This visit by the CAOS holds prominence as the situation along the LAC is volatile after the provocations by the Chinese troops in the Southern bank of Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh. However, the Indian Army stated that it pre-empted the movement of Chinese troops and thwarted the attempts by China to unilaterally change the facts on the ground. The Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday revealed that China once again engaged in provocative action on August 31 even as the ground commanders of the two nations were trying to deescalate the situation. However, the Indian Army yet again foiled the attempt to unilaterally change the status quo.

Brigade commander level talks between India-China

The visit also comes after India and China on Wednesday held another round of Brigade Commander-level talks to discuss the fresh border tension between the two countries along the southern bank of Pangong Tso lake. Additionally, Brigadier level talks were held between the two sides at Chushul to diffuse tensions over the fresh flare-up on Thursday as well.

The Central Government on Wednesday banned an additional 118 Chinese apps in view of the fresh border standoff with China in Ladakh between the Armies of two South Asian powers. The latest app ban included the much-used gaming app PUBG among others. Earlier on June 29, the government had banned 59 Chinese apps, including popular apps such as TikTok, UC Browser, WeChat and Bigo Live. The Centre maintained that the Chinese apps were prejudicial to sovereignty, integrity and security of the country.

The ban came in the light of the standoff with Chinese troops in the Galwan valley in Eastern Ladakh. The government then banned 47 more Chinese apps that were the clones and variants of the ones banned earlier, followed by the latest ban of 118 apps.

