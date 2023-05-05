Sharad Pawar Shares His Succession Plan For NCP After Deciding To Keep Chief Job

Sharad Pawar, the founding president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) who recently quit the president post but later decided to take back his resignation, said his initial decision to take a step back was meant to put in place a succession plan for the party he set up in 1999. “Even though I will continue in my role as president, I firmly believe that every position and function inside the organisation needs to have a succession plan. In the future, I'll concentrate on reorganising the party's structure, delegating new tasks, and developing new leadership. I'll also make a strong effort to spread the party's ideas and party objectives among people,” Pawar said.

On the question of whether he already had a successor in mind, the NCP chief said, "One of the things I haven't settled on is the idea of developing a successor. However, I firmly believe that some fresh faces should be welcomed and given an opportunity within the organisation. I'll talk to my party leaders about this.”

“Some people spend ten to fifteen years working at the district level, and we are aware that they have the capacity to work at the state level as well. People who have spent a lot of time working at the state level may also be able to work at the national level. The senior leaders and I have a duty to support them and provide them with opportunity. We will eventually carry out this obligation,” the Maratha strongman stated.

Why did Sharad Pawar revoke his resignation

Sharad Pawar's decision to withdraw his resignation came following big protests from party members. Pawar said he was willing to take up the top job because he does not want to hurt the sentiments of party members. Sharad Pawar's decision to resign from the top job was earlier rejected by a panel put in place to appoint the next leader of the party.

Following his resignation as NCP leader on May 2, Pawar himself established the committee, which included Ajit Pawar, Supriya Sule, former Union Minister Praful Patel, and Chhagan Bhujbal.

Excited NCP workers broke out in celebration in front of the organisation's office after a panel established by the party to elect the future party president revealed on Friday that it had unanimously rejected Sharad Pawar's decision to resign.