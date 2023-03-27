Shinde Challenges Uddhav Over Rahul's Savarkar Remarks; 'Balasaheb Thrashed Effigy...'

Condemning the repeated statements by the Congress leader and ex-MP Rahul Gandhi against freedom fighter Veer Savarkar, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday attacked Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray asking if he will also thrash the effigy of Gandhi, the way his father, late Balasaheb Thackeray did for the then Union Minister Mani Shankar.

Maharashtra Chief Minister said, "Uddhav Thackeray says that he will not tolerate the insult of Veer Savarkar. The way Balasaheb Thackeray had thrashed the effigy of then Union minister Mani Shankar Aiyar with shoes, will Uddhav Thackeray do the same to Rahul Gandhi?"

He further spoke about the freedom fighter and said that he played a crucial role in the country's freedom struggle and announced that a 'Savarkar Gaurav Yatra' shall be organised in all the districts of Maharashtra.

Maharashtra Chief Minister said, "I condemn Rahul Gandhi's statement on Veer Savarkar. He played a great role in the country's freedom struggle. Due to the contribution of such heroes, India got freedom. We will hold 'Savarkar Gaurav Yatra' in the state."

Maharashtra Dy CM elaborates on Yatra

Explaining the Yatra dedicated to Savarkar, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the event would focus on the contributions of Veer Savarkar and there will also be a protest against those who insulted him.

He said, "We will hold 'Savarkar Gaurav Yatra' in every district of the state to talk about the contributions of Veer Savarkar. Simultaneously, we will protest against those who insult Savarkar."

'Won't apologise on Modi surname row, I am not Savarkar', says Rahul Gandhi

On March 25, Rahul Gandhi in a press conference after his disqualification as MP, had said that he won't apologise on 'Modi surname' row as he was not Veer Savarkar.

He said, "I am a Gandhi and not Savarkar, and Gandhis do not apologise."

Rahul was convicted and sentenced two-year jail term by the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Surat in a defamation case over his 'Modi surname' remark.

While addressing a rally in Karnataka, he said "why all thieves have Modi surname", which broke out a war of verbal attacks between the BJP and Congress.