Shinzo Abe Shot: Indian Leaders Call Attack 'terrible'; Pray For Ex-Japan PM's Recovery

Amid the shocking news of the attack on former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo, the Indian leaders called it "terrible" as they pray for his recovery. Notably, Japan’s ex-PM Shinzo Abe was shot in the city of Nara on Friday when he was giving a speech near Yamato-Saidaiji Station.

Indian leaders express shock over incident, pray for Abe's swift recovery

Taking to his Twitter, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson, Shehzad Poonwalla said, "I am distressed to hear the terrible news emanating from Japan about Former PM Shinzo Abe. Shinzo Abe has been a true friend of India & my prayers are with his family, friends, supporters and people of Japan." Adding further, Shehzad urged everyone not to speculate anything on the health condition of Abe and in fact pray for his recovery.

"At this point, one must not speculate on his condition. We are all praying for his recovery. Let us hope & pray for the best. Our solidarity & prayers to the great people of Japan in this difficult time," he said in his tweet.

Union Minster Jyotiraditya Scindia said that he is deeply disturbed to hear about the attack on ex-Japan PM and called Abe a true friend of India. "My prayers are with his family, friends, supporters and the people of Japan," Scindia tweeted. Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan while praying for Abe's speedy recovery said, "Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is one of the tallest global leaders and a great friend of INDIA. As a strong anchor of Indo-Pacific policy, he has always played an important role." Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi also expressed shock over the attack on Abe. "Shocked to hear the news of the attack on former PM of Japan, Shinzo Abe, who has been instrumental in deepening Indo-Japanese ties. Prayers for his recovery. My thoughts are with his family," Gandhi tweeted.

Congress national spokesperson and Supreme Court lawyer Jaiveer Shergill called the incident shocking as he prayed for the recovery of the former Japanese PM.

Shinzo Abe shot

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was reportedly shot in the city of Nara on Friday. Preliminary reports have stated that the former Japanese premier was seen bleeding and had collapsed on the site. Abe has been rushed to the hospital and the suspect has been arrested.

Japan’s ex-PM was giving a speech near Yamato-Saidaiji Station in Nara. Reports state that he was shot with a gun and Nara Prefectural Police Headquarters has launched an investigation. Several reports have stated that Abe was attacked from the back. Witnesses have revealed that the suspect attempted to escape after shooting Abe in close proximity. The man, who is presently under police custody, was wearing a great T-shirt and black pants. The incident took place around 11:30 AM (local time)

