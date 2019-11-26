Shiv Sena And NCP Tout Numbers Ahead Of SC Verdict On Maharashtra Floor Test

Touting the Maha Vikas Aghadi's strength Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut, on Tuesday, tweeting that 'We are 162 and counting'. Similarly, Nawab Malik taunted the BJP-Ajit Pawar government stating that 'one madder than us too knows the world, we who are alive, pride in living'. NCP has claimed all MLAs except Ajit Pawar have pledged allegiance to NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar.

Sena-NCP taunt govt

हमसे दीवाने भी दुनिया की ख़बर रखते हैं ...

हम जो जिन्दा हैं तो जीने का हुनर रखते हैं! — Nawab Malik (@nawabmalikncp) November 26, 2019

SC verdict on Tuesday

Following the backlash on the hasty formation of the BJP-NCP coalition government, the Supreme Court will pronounce its verdict on the government formation and when the floor test has to be conducted on Tuesday at 10:30 AM. On Monday, after hearing from both sides, the Supreme Court had reserved its verdict. The Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance pushed for a floor test to be conducted immediately. But the BJP has asked for 7 days, stating that would be a more "reasonable time", which will allow the CM to respond to the petition as well conduct a floor test.

'We are 162'

Later on Monday in a massive announcement, 162 MLAs of Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP took an oath of allegiance at the Grand Hyatt Hotel, stating that they 'will not succumb to BJP' and will remain with the Maha Vikas Aghadi. With banners proclaiming 'We are 162', Raut had earlier invited the Governor to come and ascertain the number for himself. BJP has slammed the Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena for insulting all the MLAs and the voters of the state by making them take an oath in a private gathering.

Fadnavis becomes CM, Ajit Pawar Deputy CM

In a massive turn of events, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday morning was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and NCP's Ajit Pawar was sworn-in as Deputy CM. While Ajit Pawar claimed that he has the support of a few other NCP MLAs, all of them have sworn allegiance to NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar. Distancing his party from Ajit Pawar's decision, Sharad Pawar removed him from as leader of the NCP Legislative Party and appointed Jayant Patil at his place.

This development came after almost a month-long drama in which all the parties were given a chance by the Governor to form the government in Maharashtra, failing which President Rule was imposed. The election result in the state gave a clear mandate to the Mahayuti, which had a fallout over the CM post. BJP won 105 seats and Sena 56 seats. The NCP bagged 54 seats, and the Congress won 44 seats.

