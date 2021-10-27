Shiv Sena Backs Satya Pal Malik's Corruption Charge Against Goa Govt Ahead Of Election

Stepping up the ante in the run-up to the Assembly polls, Shiv Sena backed Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik's corruption charge against the Goa government. In an interview with a TV channel, Malik who served as the Governor from November 2019 to August 2020 alleged that the "Pramod Sawant-led government is corrupt in every sphere". Penning an editorial in Sena mouthpiece Saamana on Wednesday, Executive Editor Sanjay Raut cited Malik's remarks to lambast BJP's governance model in Goa.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut remarked, "The real question is about the serious allegations levelled by Satya Pal Malik against Goa's BJP government. He made a serious charge that he was removed from there after raising his voice against corruption in Goa. The Goa government's 'Ration to every home scheme was not pragmatic. Malik has alleged that it was implemented on the instructions of one company. He stated that the BJP government failed to handle the COVID-19 situation in Goa."

"Under BJP's rule, a scenic state like Goa is trapped in corrupt and irresponsible governance. It is in a bad condition. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant is doing a lot of stunts to ensure that the status quo prevails. But Goa's former Governor Satya Pal Malik has uncovered the reality by divulging the truth. Malik has clearly spoken about issues ranging from the BJP government's corruption to the poor handling of the COVID-19 situation. The people of Goa are experiencing it daily," he added. Earlier, TMC sought Sawant's resignation besides demanding a high-level judicial inquiry by a retired Supreme Court judge.

Shiv Sena forays into Goa politics

In the 2017 Goa Assembly polls, BJP suffered a big blow in the absence of its stalwart leader Manohar Parrikar as it could win only 13 seats in contrast to Congress whose candidates won in 17 constituencies. Shiv Sena, which was its ally back then, contested the election in an alliance with ousted RSS Goa chief Subhash Velingkar-led Goa Suraksha Manch and Maharashtravadi Gomantak Party. While the Uddhav Thackeray-led party drew a blank losing by a huge margin in Saligao, Cuncolim and Mormugao, MGP won three seats.

Eventually, the MGP MLAs extended support to BJP for government formation under the leadership of Parrikar along with 3 GFP MLAs, two Independents and an NCP MLA. In the 2022 Goa Assembly election, Shiv Sena has decided to contest 22-25 seats. Declaring that his party will not forge an alliance with any party, Raut promised that it will shut down all casinos in the state if it forms the government.