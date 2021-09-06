Shiv Sena Calls RSS A 'nation-building Group', Hits Out At Javed Akhtar For Taliban Remark

Shiv Sena on Monday hit back at writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar over the latter's comparison between Hindu organisations such as RSS to the Taliban calling it a 'disrespect to the Hindu culture'. In an op-ed in its mouthpiece 'Saamana', Shiv Sena asserted that India was a democratic and tolerant country and could not be compared to the Islamist fundamentalist in any form.

"Nowadays one is comparing anyone with Taliban as the outfit is the biggest threat to society and mankind. Countries like Pakistan and China where democracy doesn't exist are backing the Taliban in Afghanistan because human rights have no place in these countries. But India is a democratic country and respects an individual's freedom so it is erroneous to compare RSS with the Taliban. India is tremendously tolerant in every way," it said.

Shiv Sena backs RSS

Shiv Sena also backed the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh calling it a 'nation-building organisation'. It said that the organisation- which only wanted the rights of Hindus to be not suppressed- had never imposed any restrictions on citizens or women of the nation, as was done by the Taliban. It added that in spite of being a Hindu-majority nation, India was a proudly secular country.

"For organisations like RSS and VHP, Hindutva is a culture. They want the rights of Hindus should not be suppressed. Moreover, it has never imposed any restrictions on women's rights. But the situation in Afghanistan is heart-wrenching. Many fled from their own country in fear, the rights of women are being suppressed," the editorial stated.

"Most of the population of the country is secular and respects each other religious views. We cannot accept the 'Talibani ideology'. In spite of the fact that India being home to a majority of the Hindu population, it is a proud secular country," Shiv Sena added.

It also extended support to the call for a public apology by the writer-lyricist. Yesterday, BJP had raised objections over the statements of Javed Akhtar. Maharashtra MLA Ram Kadam had vowed to not allow his films to be screened until he tenders an apology.

What did Javed Akhtar say?

In an interaction with a news channel, Javed Akhtar said that 'Right wing' bodies across the world wanted the same things, be it the Taliban who want an Islamic State in Afghanistan, or organisations in India who want a Hindu Rashtra. Drawing a parallel between the Taliban and 'those who wanted a Hindu Rashtra', he said that people supporting RSS, VHP and Bajrang Dal were as 'reprehensible' as the barbaric Taliban.