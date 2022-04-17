Shiv Sena Claims Delhi Violence Was 'politically Sponsored'; Makes Veiled Attack On BJP

Shiv Sena Spokesperson Sanjay Raut claimed on Sunday that the clashes in Delhi's Jahangirpuri on Hanuman Jayanti were pre-orchestrated and politically sponsored. He alleged that issues were being created to instigate Hindu-Muslim riots in the country to gain political advantage.

In a veiled attack on the BJP, Raut said, just because issues of India-Pakistan, surgical strikes, and Ram Mandir did not work, efforts are being made to instigate communal violence.

"The atmosphere of the country is being deliberately spoiled to gain political advantage in elections. Such incidents never happened before. These festivals were celebrated peacefully. These incidents are pre-orchestrated and politically sponsored. It's being done to instigate Hindu-Muslim riots just because issues of India-Pakistan, surgical strikes, and Ram Mandir did not work," he said.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi condemned the Delhi violence saying that "violent reactions to religious processions" in the capital were saddening.

"Why can’t procession carried out by Hindus, on Hindu festivals be allowed to do so in peace? Violent reactions to the yatras is saddening and that too in India’s capital. What is wrong is wrong & should be condemned by all, without any ifs & buts," she tweeted.

Jahangirpuri violence: Developments so far

Hanuman Jayanti celebrations in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area were marred by communal clashes on Saturday, April 16 after stones were pelted at a Shobha Yatra procession, triggering violence. Many vehicles were torched and police personnel were attacked, including one being shot during the clashes.

Nine people, including 8 police personnel and 1 civilian were injured in the clashes. The situation was brought under control late on Saturday night, said Delhi Police Commissioner, adding that heavy forces were deployed in the region.

According to the FIR, 40-50 rounds of tear gas were shelled to bring the situation in Jahangirpuri under control. It further states that Sub Inspector Meda Lal Meena suffered a gunshot wound on his left arm in a case of private firing.

Fourteen accused have been arrested so far in connection with the violence including the man who shot inspector Meena, DCP North-West Usha Rangnani said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has asked DCP Rakesh Asthana and Delhi Police's Special Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Dependra Pathak, to handle the matter sensitively. A copy of the probe report is likely to be sent to the Home Ministry too, a source said.

Condemning the stone-pelting, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called for action against those involved. "Appeal to everyone to hold each others' hands and maintain peace," he tweeted.