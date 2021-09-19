Amid Uddhav Thackeray's 'warm overtures' towards BJP, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday, clarified that the CM's 'future friend' remark was to be taken for after three years - hinting at a Mahayuti alliance again. Raut asserted that this MVA govt is committed to be in power for 5 years and that the Sena does not stab anyone in the back. Putting a damper on BJP's hopes, he said 'if anyone felt joyous, they must let it be for 3 years.

Sena: 'Let it be for 3 yrs'

Maharashtra govt has committed to be in power for 5 years. Shiv Sena works on its commitments. If anyone's feeling joyous over CM's (future friend) remarks, let it be for 3 years. Shiv Sena does not stab anyone in the back: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on possible alliance with BJP pic.twitter.com/mHxLbLpX1D — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2021

On Friday, at an Aurangabad event, CM Uddhav Thackeray referred to Union MoS Railways Raosaheb Danve as 'my former friend-and if we come together again, then future friend', indicating at a BJP-Sena reconciliation. Thackeray added, "If everybody comes together, they can become future colleagues too. Time will tell". Moreover, Danve also pointed out that Shiv Sena and BJP shared the same ideology and can ally in the future.

In response, ex-CM Devendra Fadnavis said, "He has realized that he is on the wrong side." Fadnavis, however, added that the party at present was focussing on discharging its responsibilities as the Opposition and in that role, work for the betterment of the state. He added, "We are not thinking about elections right now". Recently, Sena heaped praises over PM Modi on his birthday saying 'PM Modi is the most loved leader in India now and that there was no one to replace him'.

BJP-Sena fallout

Prior to the 2019 Maharashtra state polls, Shiv Sena had reiterated that it will accept only the 50:50 formula, while BJP denied ever having agreed to such a formula. It allegedly offered 13 cabinet portfolios to Sena while keeping 26 for its ministers. Apart from Sena's portfolio demand, the party had demanded a sharing of 2.5 years in the CM post too; this too was refused by Devendra Fadnavis, stating, 'The next govt will be formed under a BJP CM.' With no respite to the deadlock, Sena allied with NCP-Congress to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance.

Amid their alliance talks, Fadnavis had unsuccessfully partnered with Ajit Pawar to be sworn-in as Maharashtra CM for mere 72 hours. Ajit Pawar rescinded his support after the Supreme Court ordered an open ballot floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly immediately, leading to Fadnavis and Pawar's resignation. Ushering the three-party government, Uddhav Thackeray was sworn in as the chief minister of Maharashtra on November 28, 2019.