Shiv Sena Compares Anti-farm Laws Stir To Quit India Movement Amid Centre's Retreat

Addressing a gathering in Nashik on November 20, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut compared the success of the anti-farm laws stir to the 1942 'Quit India' movement. He observed, "Our farmers won. The farmer fought on the streets of Delhi for one and a half years. I have often gone to the protest with Rakesh Tikait. I have seen their plight. Whenever I went there, I heard Sikhs from Punjab say Shiv Sena Zindabad, Balasaheb Zindabad".

"After 700 farmers sacrificed their lives, PM Modi felt that they should retreat. In 1947, the British felt that they should flee as the entire country hit the streets after the 'Quit India' call. The same thing happened now. They felt that they should run away failing which the people will hit the streets and will not bother whether it is Modi or PM. All of us felt that farmers got independence," Sanjay Raut opined.

Rollback of farm laws

On November 19, PM Modi announced that the Centre will officially repeal the three farm laws in the upcoming Winter session of Parliament. Addressing the nation on the occasion of Gurpurab, he appealed to the protesting farmers to return back to their homes. Lamenting that the Centre could not convince farmers, he also revealed that a committee comprising the representatives of the Union and state governments, farmers, scientists and economists will be formed to make the MSP more efficient. On this occasion, he also thanked farmers who supported the agrarian laws.

Weighing in on the rationale for enacting the farm laws, PM Modi explained, "The aim of three farm laws was to empower the farmers, especially the small farmers. They should get the appropriate price for their produce and more avenues to sell their produce. This was the demand of farmers, agricultural experts and agricultural economists since a long time. Even earlier, previous governments examined this issue. This time too, there was discussion in the Parliament and these laws were brought in."

His announcement came in the wake of Samyukta Kisan Morcha declaring that 500 farmers will participate in a tractor march to the Parliament daily during the Winter session. The SKM is an umbrella body of several farm organisations protesting at the Delhi borders seeking the repeal of the three agrarian laws passed by Parliament. It is pertinent to note that the Supreme Court had already stayed the implementation of the farm laws in January earlier this year.