Shiv Sena Flips Stance Again, Says 'no Talks On Muslim Quota' After Quoting Alliance CMP

Flipping its stance yet again, Shiv Sena on Sunday, confirmed that Muslim reservation in Maharashtra was not being discussed. Replying to Vishwa Hindu Parishad Secretary-General Milind Parande's concerns on 5% Muslim quota in the state - calling it worrisome, Sena affirmed that no such talks were happening. This comes after Sena minister Eknath Shinde had pointed out 'MVA govt works as per CMP' when asked about the quota.

Sena flips on Muslim quota

Parande on Saturday said that reports that the Shiv Sena-led government has given 5 percent reservation to Muslims in educational institutions are 'worrisome'. Furthermore, Parande added that such efforts by the Maharashtra government hint that they are moving towards minority appeasement and that the Hindu community expects the state government to not indulge in such efforts. Fadnavis, on the other hand, stated that it was extremely 'unconstitutional' to give reservations based on religion, declaring that the BJP will oppose it.

Sena denies discussion, then backtracks

Initially on Friday, after NCP Minister Nawab Malik announced in the Maharashtra Legislative Council a 5% reservations for Muslims in school and colleges, Shinde - the Urban Development Minister said that the MVA will take a call on the issue after discussions. He added that no decision has been taken yet and that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will take an appropriate decision at the appropriate time. But later Shinde said that "Our government runs with everyone, we are working according to our common minimum program".

Muslim Reservation in Maharashtra

On Friday, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government has announced in Maharashtra Legislative Council a 5% reservations for Muslims in school and colleges, in spite of reservation in Maharashtra breaching 70%. State minister for minority affairs, Nawab Malik in response to Congress legislator Sharad Ranpise said in the Council that a bill will be introduced and the government will ensure its smooth passage. The previous Congress-NCP government had passed an ordinance granting a 5% quota to Muslims in 2014, but was struck down by the Bombay High Court and not renewed by the Fadnavis government.

Thackeray govt announces 5% ‘Muslim quota’ in school & colleges; bill to be passed soon