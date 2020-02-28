Thackeray Govt Announces 5% ‘Muslim Quota’ In School & Colleges; Bill To Be Passed Soon

In a massive development, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, on Friday, has announced in Maharashtra Legislative Council a 5% reservations for Muslims in school and colleges. State minister for minority affairs, Nawab Malik in response to Congress legislator Sharad Ranpise said in the Council that a bill will be introduced and the government will ensure its smooth passage. Malik added that action will be taken to ensure the passade before the beginning of the admissions for the academic year.

Earlier in January, Malik had confirmed that the move was in talks since the Common Minimum Programme (CMP) but had not been finalised yet. In spite of reservation in Maharashtra breaching 70%, sources on January 31, reported that the Thackeray-led Aghadi government is preparing to introduce a Muslim-based reservation in the state. Incidentally, a Muslim reservation was mentioned in Congress and NCP's manifesto.

Bombay HC upholds Maratha reservation

In June 2019, after a year of Maratha agitation, the Maharashtra Legislative State Assembly passed the amendment in the Socially Economically Backward Class Act including a 16% reservation in universities and government jobs. The Bombay High Court upheld the decision but reduced the quantum to of the reservation to 12% and 13% for social (jobs) and educational purposes. This brought the total reservation in Maharashtra up to 72% along with the Economically weaker section (in general category) reservation of 10%, passed by the Modi government.

Congress-NCP govt's ordinance

The previous Congress-NCP government had passed an ordinance granting a 5% quota to Muslims in 2014, as per reports. But in 2018, the BJP-Shiv Sena government ruled out reservations for Muslims on religious grounds citing various Supreme Court and high court rulings. Then CM Fadnavis had reportedly said that the Bombay high court had upheld reservation in educational institutions for Muslims but rejected quota in jobs in 2014 when it struck down the Congress-NCP's ordinance.

