Shiv Sena Frowns Upon BJP's Jan Ashirwad Yatra; Dubs It As 'invitation For 3rd COVID Wave'

Coming down heavily on BJP's 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra', Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday contended that it could result in the third wave of COVID-19. As a part of this public outreach initiative, Union Ministers Narayan Rane, Bhagwat Karad, Kapil Patil and Bharati Pawar will visit different parts of the state. Speaking to the media, Raut expressed strong displeasure at the crowds gathering at the places visited by these ministers. According to him, this was a deliberate ploy by BJP to cause problems for the Maharashtra government.

"The Jan Ashirwad Yatra is an invitation for the third wave of Coronavirus. Everyone knows this. The huge gatherings and show of strength by anyone is tantamount to inviting the third wave. The Chief Minister has given such an indication. You are deliberately doing this to ensure that the state gets into trouble," Shiv Sena parliamentarian Sanjay Raut said.

The saffron party's outreach assumes significance as elections are due in 22 municipal corporations, 24 district councils and several tehsil level bodies in the state. While Bhagwat Karad is touring six districts of Marathwada, Kapil Patil is visiting areas such as Panvel, Thane, Kalyan-Dombivali, Navi Mumbai and Bhiwandi. On the other hand, Bharati Pawar will concentrate on the tribal-dominated areas of Palghar and Nashik. Rane shall begin his Yatra on August 19 in Mumbai followed by a visit to parts of Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg.

Contours of Jan Ashirwad Yatra

39 Union Ministers inducted into the Council of Ministers in July will cover a distance of about 20,000 km cutting across 22 states during the course of the Yatra from August 16-17 and August 19-20. MoS Education Subhas Sarkar will cover the longest distance, i.e 900 km starting from Kolkata. The saffron party asked them to include visits to religious places and the homes of famous saints, activists, social workers, litterateurs, national and international players, and the kin of martyrs.

BJP president JP Nadda has also directed them to use the banners propagating the welfare schemes of the Centre pertaining to social and health issues, employment and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'. As per the party, all COVID-19 related protocols will be followed in the 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' which are being flagged off from near Railway Station or airports. For the effective coordination of the outreach programme, BJP has named in-charges such as Tarun Chugh (Delhi and Uttar Pradesh), Arvind Menon (Bihar, Rajasthan and Tripura), Vinod Sonkar (Jharkhand and Gujarat) and Pankaja Munde (Karnataka and Telangana).