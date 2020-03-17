Shiv Sena Has A Lot To Say About 'person Who Has Been CJI' Gogoi's Rajya Sabha Nomination

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday nominated former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi to the Rajya Sabha. Shortly after the announcement, Opposition leaders expressed their discontent with the decision. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said that a person who has been the Chief Justice of India should "stay away" from politics.

'It has become a habit in our politics and democracy'

Speaking to news agency ANI, Raut said, "What will you do by objecting it? The President has appointed former Chief Justice to the Rajya Sabha and he has done it according to the Constitution. The person who has been the Chief Justice of India should stay away from politics. Whether it is the Chief Justice of India or High Court judge from any state, Election Commission, after retirement, they want to become Governor or something else. It has become a habit in our politics and democracy."

He added, "The one who is giving is happy and the person at the receiving end is happy too. It is a give and take transaction. Politics should be kept away from the Judiciary and Election Commission. We used to look upon CJI as the one who would provide justice but now he should take criticism as well."

Former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha said, "I hope ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi would have the good sense to say 'NO' to the offer of Rajya Sabha seat to him. Otherwise, he will cause incalculable damage to the reputation of the judiciary."

President nominates Gogoi to the Rajya Sabha

In a notification issued by Home Ministry dated Monday, it was announced that President Ram Nath Kovind is nominating Gogoi to fill the vacancy originating due to retirement of one of the nominated members. The maximum strength of Rajya Sabha is 250 members, out of which 12 are nominated by the President of India.

READ | Sitaram Yechury takes aim at Modi govt over nomination of ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi for RS

READ | NCP highlights Ex-CJI Gogoi's '4 judges presser'; advises him to refuse Rajya Sabha seat

Gogoi was the 46th Chief Justice of India and held the post for a little over 13 months. In his tenure, Gogoi passed a slew of key landmark judgments pertaining to government matters, religion, politics, and the applicability of the law to his own office. He retired on 17 November after pronouncing the Ayodhya judgement.

READ | Congress jumps in to question Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi's Rajya Sabha nomination; attacks Centre

READ | Kapil Sibal slams ex-CJI Gogoi over nomination to RS; draws comparison with Justice Khanna