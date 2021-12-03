Shiv Sena MP Calls For Opposition Unity; 'we Have More Votes Than Ruling Party'

Countering West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's statement on 'no UPA,' Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant on Friday said that if the opposition wants to come together then everyone needs to come together. He also claimed that all opposition party needs to come together against the ruling Government as they have more votes. The TMC supremo had earlier made a dig at the Congress party, remarking that 'nothing can be done for those parties who can't fight' and added 'What is UPA, there is no UPA anymore.'

Shiv Sena MP added Balasaheb Thackeray walked with an ideology of Hindutva:

"If we want to come together against the ruling party then we have to take along everyone together. It will not be good if any party does not want to join hands. All the parties work with their ideologies. Everyone wants to grow their party., except Shiv Sena because Balasaheb Thackeray walked with an ideology of Hindutva," added Shiv Sena MP.

Mamata Banerjee says there is no UPA

Following the Wednesday meeting, the TMC chairman briefed the media with Sharad Pawar. Banerjee had called for a strong alternative and opposition to the Bharatiya Janata Party, which is now in power (BJP). She claimed that no single political party can defeat the BJP on its own, and has urged the "parties that can fight" to band together. Mamata Banerjee made a dig at the Congress party, remarking that "nothing can be done for those parties who can't fight." Banerjee was questioned if the UPA under Sharad Pawar would be a viable alternative. 'What is UPA, there is no UPA anymore,' she said in response.

Congress counters Mamata Banerjee's statement

Responding to Banerjee's comments, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh had asserted, 'Our fight is against the ruling party (BJP). Those who want to join us, should come with us& those who don't want to join us are free to do so...can any political alliance formed against BJP be without the participation of Congress?

