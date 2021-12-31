Despite concerns over the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut justified not wearing a face mask. Speaking to the media in Nashik on Thursday, he claimed that many people in the country including himself are not wearing masks as PM Modi had been spotted at several public events not following this norm.

Escalating his attack, Raut urged the PM to set an example by adhering to COVID restrictions. The Sena MP's bizarre explanation comes at a juncture when the state has recorded the maximum number of cases of the Omicron variant.

Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut remarked, "The PM says that everyone should wear a mask but doesn't wear a mask himself. That's why we listen to the Prime Minister and that's why we don't wear a mask. The CM wears a mask but the country's leader is PM Modi. People have never seen him wearing a mask on the global stage or at national events. They say that we won't wear a mask as Modi is not wearing a mask. I also follow Modi. So, Modi should also wear a mask hereafter. He should himself follow curbs in public places."

#WATCH | On being asked why he was not wearing a face mask, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, in Nashik earlier today, said, "PM appeals to people for wearing masks but he himself doesn't do so. Since we all follow the PM, I also don't wear a face mask." pic.twitter.com/AUe1Sd6RGY — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2021

COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra

Maharashtra recorded 5368 novel coronavirus cases on December 30, a spike of 1468 cases from a day before. This propelled the state's COVID-19 tally to 66,70,754. At present, there are 18,217 active cases in the state. With 1193 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 65,07,330.

Meanwhile, 198 new cases of the Omicron variant were reported in the state on Thursday, out of which 30 had returned from abroad. Overall, a total of 450 persons have been infected with Omicron in Maharashtra so far, whereas 125 of them have already tested negative.

In wake of the exponential growth of cases, the Uddhav Thackeray-led government imposed further curbs to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus. While not more than 100 persons in enclosed spaces and 250 persons in open spaces were allowed to attend a wedding ceremony or a social, cultural, political and religious gathering at any point in time, the maximum number of attendees has now been restricted to 50 persons.

Apart from this, the competent authority has been empowered to impose Section 144 of the CrPC in places that attract large crowds such as tourist spots, beaches, open grounds, etc.