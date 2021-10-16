'Shiv Sena Negotiated During Emergency', Says BJP As Uddhav Thackeray Targets RSS

Shiv Sena supremo and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray addressed the party's annual Dussehra rally on Friday. During his speech, Thackeray took a dig at his Party's former ally, BJP irking Maharashtra BJP leaders who in return responded to Thackeray's claims. The Shiv Sena and the BJP cut ties after the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil hit back at Thackeray and criticised his speech. In response to Thackeray's claims that the RSS was not a part of the freedom struggle, the Maharashtra BJP chief alleged that Shiv Sena had 'negotiated' with former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi during the Emergency.

“Thackeray targeted the RSS saying they were never part of the freedom struggle. I want to know where was Shiv Sena when it negotiated with then prime minister Indira Gandhi who imposed the Emergency and sent several leaders, party workers and journalists behind bars. She tried to end the democracy," Chandrakant Patil said.

In addition, in response to Thackeray's criticism of the Centre, Patil added that the former selectively forgot to mention Centre's aid to Maharashtra during COVID-19. Taking a dig at Uddhav Thackeray over assistance to farmers during natural calamities, Patil said that the previous government under Devendra Fadnavis has given more aid.

“Thackeray also targeted the Union government but selectively forgot to mention that Maharashtra received lots of aid in the form of PPE kits, masks, vaccines and ventilators (after the coronavirus pandemic began)," Patil added. "While Thackeray patted himself on the back for announcing Rs 10,000 crore assistance for farmers hit by natural calamities, the previous Devendra Fadnavis-led government had given aid of Rs 20,400 per hectare for crops on non-irrigated land, Rs 54,000 per hectare for crops on irrigated land and Rs 75,000 per hectare for multi-year crops," Patil said.

Apart from Chandrakant Patil, BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council Pravin Darekar too hit out at Thackeray for not making development-related announcements. He added that Uddhav Thackeray instead engaged in politics and expressed his displeasure about the Centre.

“I was expecting some development-related announcements from chief minister Thackeray. But he kept on expressing his displeasure about the Union government," said Pravin Darekar

BJP-Sena end alliance

The BJP and the Shiv Sena were staunch allies for over 30 years in Maharashtra. However, after the alliance won the 2019 state elections, Shiv Sena said that it will only accept the 50:50 power-sharing agreement. On the other hand, the BJP claimed that it never agreed to such a formula. It allegedly offered 13 cabinet portfolios to Sena while keeping 26 for its ministers. The Sena also demanded that the CM post should be shared by the two parties for 2.5 years each. However, Devendra Fadnavis refused and said that the next government will be formed under the BJP.

The situation further escalated and led to the forming of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance after the Shiv Sena joined hands with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress. Amid this, Fadnavis had unsuccessfully partnered with NCP leader Ajit Pawar to be sworn in as Maharashtra CM for mere 72 hours. However, Pawar rescinded his support after the Supreme Court ordered an open ballot floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly immediately, leading to Fadnavis and Pawar's resignation. Therefore, this led to the MVA coming to power with Uddhav Thackeray sworn in as the chief minister of Maharashtra on November 28, 2019.

With PTI inputs