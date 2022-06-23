Shiv Sena Rebels Tell CM Uddhav, 'resign, Break MVA Alliance, Then We'll Talk': Sources

In another big twist to the Maharashtra political crisis, the Eknath Shinde-led rebel camp on Thursday rejected the olive branch of the Shiv Sena and demanded Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's resignation. Sources have revealed that the Eknath Shinde camp has demanded that the Shiv Sena break off its alliance with Congress and NCP and has refused to hold talks before this is done.

"Uddhav Thackeray should first resign and break alliance with Congress, NCP then only we will talk. We won't believe in assurances given by Uddhav Thackrey camp," rebel sources told Republic.

'Uddhav Thackeray to remain CM': Sanjay Raut

Earlier today, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in a press conference asserted that Uddhav Thackeray will continue to be the Chief Minister of Maharashtra despite the latter's offer to resign. He also affirmed Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), a coalition of Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress, will win with the majority if the floor test happens.

"While Uddhav Thackeray is not present in the Varsha (the official residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister) but media is standing outside it because you know that he is the Chief Minister and he will be the Chief Minister," Raut said.

"Everyone is asking about the strategy of Shiv Sena, and what we are witnessing in crisis in the state. But we have two MLAs, Kailash Patil and Nitin Deshmukh. They are present in Mumbai, one has come from Surat and another from Guwahati. It was a real struggle for them to come to Mumbai. They were literally kidnapped and taken into the hotel," Sanjay Raut claimed.

Uddhav Thackeray 'Ready To Resign'

Cornered by his own party men and dwindling numbers, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday said that he is 'ready to resign' from his post. Delivering an impassioned address via a Facebook live, Uddhav Thackeray expressed his dismay over his 'own people' turning against him and stated that he is ready to tender his resignation on one condition - that his fellow Shiv Sainiks face him and make the demand in person.

"We were in Opposition to the Congress and NCP for 25-30 years. But I am grateful that both Congress and NCP are supporting me today, they are saying we will stand by you. But it's my own people working with me for ages that are now questioning me. I am ready to resign as the Chief Minister and as the Shiv Sena chief if my own MLAs want it," proclaimed the CM.