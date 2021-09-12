Refusing to intervene into BJP's Gujarat crisis, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday, called it an internal matter of the saffron party. Furthermore, talking about Sena's poll plans, Raut said that Sena will contest Uttar Pradesh polls on 100 seats and on more than 20 seats in Goa, in alliance with other parties. Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Gujarat, Manipur, Goa and Himachal Pradesh is set to go to polls in 2022.

Sena to contest on over 100 seats in UP

This is BJP's internal matter (Gujarat CM's resignation). We'll contest the elections in Uttar Pradesh on around 100 seats (total 403 seats), which will take place next year. In Goa, we'll contest elections on more than 20 seats, we may form an alliance: Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena pic.twitter.com/im5V399A5n — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2021

Congress hints at Priyanka Gandhi as UP CM face

Meanwhile, on Monday, Congress veteran Veerappa Moily hinted at Priyanka Gandhi Vadra being the party's CM face against Yogi Adityanath. Talking to ANI, Moily said, "BJP will collapse like a pack of cards under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath. Congress General Secy Priyanka Vadra is doing excellent work. When you compare Yogi & Priyanka, definitely the people of UP will prefer Priyanka & Congress".

On Sunday, UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu told PTI that Congress will tie up only with small parties for UP polls, virtually ruling out an alliance with SP, BSP. Talking to PTI, Lallu added, "Previous govts headed by BJP, SP, BSP failed to live up to people's trust. Congress is set for a comeback in Uttar Pradesh. We will not even think about joining hands with big parties for Uttar Pradesh polls". In contrast, Congress General Secretary (UP) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra told reporters, "It is too early to say now. I do not rule out an alliance. Our primary aim is to defeat the BJP". Sena is Congress' ally in Maharashtra.

UP Polls 2022

With BJP fighting under the leadership of incumbent CM Yogi Adityanath, several fronts have cropped up to challenge the ruling BJP. While Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj is eyeing an alliance with AIMIM, Azad Samaj Party, Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party; parties like AAP, Shiv Sena, and JDU have announced that they will be contesting for the UP polls. SP chief Akhilesh Singh Yadav has stated that SP will only ally with smaller political parties for the 2022 Assembly polls, holding talks with Mahan Dal, NCP. Mayawati has already announced that her party will fight polls alone in UP and Uttarakhand, while allying only with Akali Dal in Punjab. Congress has aggressively campaigned under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi in the state, eyeing its solo return.