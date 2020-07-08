Sena's Raut In Dramatic Sharad Pawar Chat: 'Why Weren't You Linked In Ayodhya Movement?'

Shiv Sena leader & Saamana Executive Editor Sanjay Raut on Wednesday released the teaser of his "historic" interview with NCP Chief Sharad Pawar which was done in "Saamana"-style. The "marathon" interview named 'Ek Sharad, Sagle Garad' - will be released in three parts on July 11, 12 & 13 will be available for viewers on the website of the party's mouthpiece.

In the teaser, Raut can be seen asking Pawar questions like, "Your name never came up the context with Ram Mandir movement, Why is there a question in people's mind that the change in Maharashtra politics happened due to an accident?" Raut also asked questions on Coronavirus lockdown, Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray.

Watch the teaser here:

Shiv Sena plans to pitch Pawar for President?

Sources say that the interview may be part of a strategy by the Maha Vikas Aghadi to pitch Sharad Pawar's name for the post of President in 2022, over which there has been some amount of speculation in recent times. In January, Raut had said that Pawar's name should be considered by all political parties for the 2022 presidential election.

आज मैंने 'सामना' के लिए वरिष्ठ नेता शरद पवार जी @PawarSpeaks का marathon interview लिया। चीन से लेकर महाराष्ट्र तक की घटनाओं पर उन्होंने खुलकर अपने विचार व्यक्त किए। interview सामना स्टाइल में जोरदार ढंग से हुआ। जो जल्द ही प्रसारित और प्रकाशित होगा। pic.twitter.com/0r4WUi5tDC — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) July 6, 2020

Raut also claimed that by 2022, there will be enough numbers "on our side" to decide the Presidential candidate. Pawar has played a key role in bringing together the Congress and the Shiv Sena to form a government in alliance with his party in Maharashtra. The Shiv Sena may perhaps be more serious about Sharad Pawar becoming President than it had been in the previous Presidential race, where it pitched RSS Supremo Mohan Bhagwat as a dare to its then ally BJP.

'Enough numbers on our side'

Raut said, "Sharad Pawar is a senior leader of the country. I think his name should be considered by all political parties for the post of President, the election for which will be held in 2022."

Asked about the opinion of other political parties on fielding the former Union Minister and four-time state Chief Minister, Raut said he has "merely proposed" NCP leader's name. "I think other political parties can also propose other senior candidates for the post of President. By 2022, there will be enough numbers on our side to decide the presidential candidate," said the Rajya Sabha member.

