Shiv Sena Slams Sao Jacinto People For Opposing Flag-hoisting, Blames Portuguese Nostalgia

Fuming at Goa's Sao Jacinto Islanders, Shiv Sena on Tuesday, slammed the Goan residents for objecting to the Indian Navy's flag-hoisting ceremony, ahead of the 75th Independence Day. Sena, via its mouthpiece Saamana, claimed that while the Portuguese had left Goa long ago, there was remnant nostalgia in the island. Sena lamented that Sao Jacinto dwellers have not allowed other fellow Goans also to enter their islands due to distrust against 'outsiders'.

Sena lauds Pramod Sawant

Lauding Goa CM Pramod Sawant intervening and ensuring the hoisting of the national flag, Sena said that he had displayed his 'Gomantak-Marathi' bravery. While the 'fear of outsiders' has made many island dwellers not allow outsiders, Sena said that several Russians lived in several such islands peddling drugs. Opposing to this, Sena said that this misuse of Goan territories for drugs and gambling must be stopped.

What happened at Sao Jacinto?

On Friday, the Indian Navy cancelled the unfurling of the tricolour at Goa's at Sao Jacinto Island ahead of Independence Day. The Navy's decision came amid protests by locals who claimed that they did not want the Central or state government to carry out any activities on the island. Immediately, Goa CM Pramod Sawant exhorted strict action against St Jacinto islanders who had restrained the Navy.

Taking to Twitter, Sawant wrote, "It is unfortunate and shameful that some individuals at St Jacinto Island have objected to Hoisting of the National Flag by the Indian Navy on the occasion of India's Independence Day. I condemn this and want to state on record that my Government will not tolerate such acts. I have requested the Indian Navy to go ahead with their original plan and have assured full cooperation from Goa Police. These attempts of Anti-India activities shall be dealt with an iron fist. It will always be Nation First."

Later, the Indian Navy along with islanders of Chorao, Divar and Jacinto islands jointly hoisted the national flag on the island on Saturday after the resolution of the feud. Taking to Twitter, Defence Public Relation Officer Mumbai tweeted the pictures of the ceremony, where the national flag was hoisted at different locations - Chorao, Divar and Jacinto. India completed 74 years of Independence with muted celebrations amid COVID-19 spread.