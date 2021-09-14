Shiv Sena Takes Dig At Bhupendra Patel's Appointment As CM, Asks 'Is This Gujarat Model?'

Commenting on Vijay Rupani being replaced by Bhupendra Patel as the Gujarat CM, Shiv Sena claimed that BJP's famed 'Gujarat model' lay in shambles. Penning an editorial in Sena mouthpiece Saamana on Tuesday, Executive Editor Sanjay Raut claimed that Patel was himself unaware that he was going to be the BJP's CM pick. Moreover, he alleged that the saffron party replaced Rupani fearing a potential setback in the 2022 Assembly polls owing to the mishandling of the COVID-19 crisis, rampant novel coronavirus-related deaths and closure of businesses. Patel was sworn in as the CM a day earlier in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut remarked, "All MLAs unanimously elected Bhupendra Patel but he himself was not aware that he is going to become the Chief Minister. He was not even made a Minister in the last 4 years. He directly became the Chief Minister. The name came from Delhi and the BJP Legislative Party approved it."

Maintaining that PM Modi's politics is based on giving surprises, he added, "It is the party's prerogative to change anyone anywhere it wants. But when one state makes noises about being the model of development, doubts creep into people's minds when the leadership is changed there. The responsibility of Gujarat rests on Bhupendra Patel's shoulders. The Assembly elections are due in a year's time. Narendra Modi will have to fight using Patel as a front. Is this what we call the Gujarat model?"

Change of guard in Gujarat

In an unforeseen development on September 11, Vijay Rupani tendered his resignation as the Chief Minister of Gujarat without giving any specific reason. While BJP general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh and Gujarat in-charge Bhupender Yadav were already present in the state, Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi and Narendra Tomar were rushed as observers. Though rumours suggested that Deputy CM Nitin Patel, Cabinet Minister RC Faldu and state BJP vice president Gordhan Zadafia were the top contenders for the post, Bhupendra Patel was elected as the new CM in a meeting of the BJP Legislative Party on September 12.

Belonging to the dominant Patidar caste, Patel is a first-time MLA who trounced his Congress opponent in Ghatlodia by a margin of 1,17,750 votes. Bhupendra Patel is perceived to be a close aide of Uttar Pradesh Governor and former Gujarat CM Anandiben Patel who won from this seat earlier. An engineer, he has served as the chairman of the Standing Committee of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation as well as the Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority. Having faced a backlash over the Patidar agitation, Patel's appointment is seen as BJP's attempt to bolster their chances for re-election in the 2022 Assembly election.