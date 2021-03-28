Shiv Sena Terms Anil Deshmukh 'Accidental Home Minister'; NCP Says 'don't Spoil Alliance'

In yet another open fissure, Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana on Sunday termed Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh an 'accidental Home Minister' amid the Vazegate fallout. Claiming that Deshmukh was handed the cabinet by NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar, Saamana lauded ex-NCP Home Minister RR Patil's style of functioning. Currently, all three alliance members of the MVA govt are embroiled in a blame game since Param Bir Singh's 'letter bomb' accusing Deshmukh of extortion.

Shiv Sena terms Deshmukh 'accidental HM'

“Deshmukh got the post of Home Minister by accident. Jayant Patil, Dilip Valse-Patil had refused to accept the post of home minister. Then this post was handed over by Sharad Pawar to Anil Deshmukh. This post has dignity and status," quipped Saamana adding, "RR Patil's working style as the home minister is still an example today." READ | Congress alleges 'NIA suppressing Vazegate evidence'; asks why Param Bir not questioned?

Casting aspersions at Deshmukh's knowledge of Vaze's actions, it also commented, "It is a matter of real investigation to find out how an API (Sachin Vaze) had so many unlimited powers and access at the police commissionerate and the home minister was not aware of it”. Maharashtra government has ordered a probe by a retired High Court judge into Param Bir Singh's allegations against him. Inspite of multiple calls by BJP and Congress, NCP has stayed firm saying 'Deshmukh need not resign'

NCP: 'They should not spoil things'

Rebutting Saamana's claims, Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar said that Sharad Pawar had always the last say in appointing ministers, reminding Sena of Pawar's decision to appoint CM Thackeray. He added that one's alliance partner should avoid such comments which 'unnecessarily spoil things'. While Congress has demanded Deshmukh's resignation, NCP has backed him blaming ex-Mumbai cops - Sachi Vaze and Param Bir Singh. Shiv Sena, on the other hand, has backed both Vaze and Param Bir Singh and often changed their stance on Deshmukh's alleged involvement.

"(Sharad) Pawar has the last word when it comes to selecting anyone from the NCP as the minister. So, when someone else speaking on this, especially someone from the MVA, they should avoid making such statements that bring their own alliance partners in a spot. Pawar, has in the past, taken such decisions to form govt, appoint someone as the CM in alliance with the Congress, appointed Dy Cms & ministers. In the situation that currently is, MVA Govt is working, someone should not unnecessarily spoil things or make things difficult," warned Ajit Pawar.

Vaze, Antilla & Mansukh Hiren

On February 25, at around 3 PM, a car (green Scorpio) laden with explosive gelatin sticks along with a threatening letter was found by Mumbai Police, outside the Ambani residence - Antilia. A primary investigation from the CCTV revealed that the car had been parked near the residence since 1 AM, intervening night on between Wednesday-Thursday. Later on March 5, Mansukh Hiren, the owner of the car in question, was found dead at the Kalwa creek - with police claiming that he committed suicide by jumping into the stream. With the deceased wife alleging murder, Maharashtra ATS probed and arrested a bookie and convicted cop Vinayak Shinde in connection with Hiren's murder.

Meanwhile, then-Mumbai API Sachin Vaze was arrested by NIA on March 20 for his alleged involvement in placing explosives in the aforementioned car and has been sent to custody till April 3, invoking UAPA against Vaze. While Vaze has been suspended again from police service, his superior - Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh has been transferred to Home Guards due to 'lapses' in the probe. He has sent an 8-page letter to CM Thackeray, HM Anil Deshmukh and Gov Koshyari alleging that Deshmukh had demanded Vaze to collect Rs 100 crores from 1750 pubs in Mumbai per month - which has been refuted by NCP.