Commenting on PM Modi's announcement of the 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day', Shiv Sena on Monday opined that this should be backed by tangible 'action'. Penning an editorial in Sena mouthpiece Saamana on Friday, Executive Editor Sanjay Raut asserted that partition not only resulted in the displacement of crores of people but also led to 10 lakh deaths. Acknowledging the pain of partition, he also mentioned that refugee colonies are still existing in Delhi, Mumbai and Lucknow.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut remarked, "August 14 was chosen to relive the memories of partition. August 14 is Pakistan's Independence day. Should the memories of partition be kept alive? It would have been better to deliberate on giving up these memories by attacking those responsible for perpetrating the pain." This is being perceived as a clarion call to use hard power against Pakistan.

Raut elaborated, "Only Indira Gandhi could take revenge for the horrors suffered during partition". "The pain of partition was there and persists today. But today's politicians should not sow new seeds of partition. Much will be achieved if Kashmiri Pandits who were displaced from Kashmir get their due and get back their homes," he added.

'A respectful tribute from all Indians'

Delivering the Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort a day earlier, PM Modi highlighted the significance of the 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day'. While declaring that every August 14 will be observed as the 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day', he recalled that millions of people were displaced whereas many lost their lives due to "mindless hate and violence". Addressing the people, he described partition as "one of the biggest tragedies" of the last century. Moreover, he opined that the announcement will serve as a fitting tribute to the people who suffered during the partition.

PM Modi stated, "We celebrate Independence but even today, the pain of partition pierces our hearts. It is one of the biggest tragedies of the previous century. After Independence, these people were forgotten very soon. Yesterday, India has taken an emotional decision."