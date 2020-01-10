Shiv Sena's Mouthpiece Saamana Now Taunts BJP Over Zilla Parishad Election Losses In Maha

The Shiv Sena on Friday questioned the BJP over their loss in the Zilla Parishad elections in Maharashtra in its mouthpiece Saamana. The editorial mentioned that out of 6 districts 5 have rejected the BJP and it also claimed that the 'tonic' of power used by BJP to be in power has been ended and so is their chances of winning the election. It also stated that except for the Dhule the the 'make up' or facade of the BJP's face came off.

Taunting BJP for their loss, Saamana further mentioned that whoever has more power in their hands wins in local self-government institutions. The results of a change of power in the state have sparked the results of the Zilla Parishad elections held in six districts. "Elections were held in six districts including Nagpur, Nandurbar, Dhule, Washim, Palghar and Akola. Of these, BJP came to power in Dhule. If the Mahavikas Aghadi, including the Shiv Sena, had contested the election, the BJP could have been defeated there as well," the editorial stated.

Further, the editorial also mentioned that Congress came into power in the Nandurbar Zilla Parishad by fighting under the banner of Maha Vikas Aghadi and with the support of Shiv Sena. "No one can establish power in Nandurbar Zilla Parishad without the support of Shiv Sena. Even in Nandurbar, the Congress has shown little understanding and had gone before the people with Shiv Sena as Maha Vikas Aghadi, the BJP's nomination has been erased from the that Zilla Parishad," it said.

'What will BJP do now?'

Saamana also mentioned that the Maha Vikas Aghadi leading the state government has now become dominant in the Zilla Parishad as well after the loss of BJP.

Further talking about Nagpur it said, "Nagpur district council was the most shocking and sensational result. Under the nose of Devendra Fadnavis and Nitin Gadkari, the Congress won. The BJP's debacle took place in the villages of Fadnavis and Gadkari."

"Gadkari had two days ago said that the Shiv Sena has coloured in the Congress colour and forgotten the saffron colour. But Nagpur was their stronghold, yet why did Fadnavis-Gadkari not save the BJP from defeat there? The only reason for this is the people of rural areas are fed up with your daily 'rubbish' and rhetoric. Nagpur's defeat is the biggest setback," the editorial claimed.

"Wherever Fadnavis campaigned in Nagpur, the BJP candidate has lost, what to call it? The results of the district council have been clear. BJP has been rejected in five of the six districts. What will BJP do now?"

