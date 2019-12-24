Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion: Sena & NCP To Bag 13 Ministries Each, Says Saamana

As per a report in the Saamana newspaper on Tuesday, the number of ministries to be allocated between the constituents of the Maha Vikas Aghadi has been decided. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will expand his cabinet on December 30 at 1 pm. Apart from Thackeray, there are 6 ministers-two each from the Sena, NCP, and Congress who are functioning currently. According to the Saamana, the Shiv Sena and NCP will bag 10 Cabinet and 3 Minister of State positions each. On the other hand, Congress is likely to get only 10 ministries. While a prospective list of NCP and Sena names was ready, there was a delay on the part of Congress to finalise the names. It is expected that Congress president Sonia Gandhi will take a decision in this regard in the next one-two days.

Portfolio allocation in Maharashtra

On December 12, the portfolios were allocated to the ministers in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra. While Sena bagged Home, Urban Development, Environment, Forests, Industries and Mining and Agriculture, NCP was allocated portfolios such as Rural Development Water Resources, Finance, and Public Health. On the other hand, Congress is handling the Public Works Department, Education, Women, and Child Development and the Tribal Development ministries. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is in charge of all other portfolios that have already not been allocated to any Minister.

These are some of the current portfolios of the Ministers:

1. Uddhav Thackeray: All portfolios other than those allocated to other ministries

2. Eknath Shinde (Shiv Sena): Home, Urban Development, Environment, Forests

3. Balasaheb Thorat (Congress): Revenue, School Education, Medical Education

4. Chhagan Bhujbal (NCP): Rural Development, Water Resources

5. Jayant Patil (NCP): Finance & Planning, Public Health

6. Nitin Raut (Congress): Public Works Department, Women and Child Development, Tribal Development

7. Subhash Desai (Shiv Sena): Industries and Mining, Agriculture

