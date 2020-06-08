Shivpal Yadav Thanks Nephew Akhilesh For Revoking Disqualification Plea, Lauds Leadership

Signaling a truce with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, his uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav, on Monday has written a letter thanking him for withdrawing petition which demanded his disqualification as an MLA. He also stated that this displayed Akhilesh Yadav's clear leadership of a new political formation. Akhilesh and his uncle had parted ways in 2018, with Shivpal forming his own party - Pragathisheel Samajwadi party.

On May 29, Uttar Pradesh assembly Speaker Hriday Narain Dixit allowed the Samajwadi Party (SP) to withdraw its plea for disqualification of Shivpal Singh Yadav. Asked about the development, a senior SP leader said, "Our party president is of the view that the party will not go ahead with the disqualification proceedings. People of the state will decide their fate." But, he denied rumours of Shivpal coming close to the party chief again, inspite of Akhilesh-Shivpal's joint appearance at Hole celebrations in Etawah.

In October 2019, Shivpal said that he is open for a coalition with him, according to ANI. He further stated he would not rejoin the Samajwadi Party. Shivpal, who is former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's younger brother, left the party and announced the formation of his own party prior to UP state polls in 2017. His party - Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party was recognised officially in October 2018.

Mulayam Singh's rift mending efforts

Previously in June, after the drubbing of the Samajwadi Party, the party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav had launched fresh efforts to end acrimony between his son Akhilesh Yadav - and brother Shivpal Singh Yadav. The Samajwadi veteran had separately met Akhilesh Yadav and Shivpal Singh Yadav, and the entire clan to settle the differences, multiple times in in Delhi and Saifai in Uttar Pradesh. His efforts had not yielded big results as Shivpal Singh Yadav has refused to merge his Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party with the SP.

The whole effort by the SP founder was to make up for the terrible performance of the party in the Lok Sabha election. SP had fought in coalition with BSP and managed to win only 5 seats and its ally BSP 10 seats against the BJP's 62 seats. There have been reports that Shivpal Singh Yadav's party was blamed by SP and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) for splitting Yadav votes. Also, the Gathbandhan equation had failed after Mayawati pulled out of the coalition and announce her decision to contest for state Assembly bypolls on her own.

