'We Are All Item': Kamal Nath & Congress Unapologetic Over Sexist Slur Against Imarti Devi

In the run-up to Madhya Pradesh legislative assembly bypolls, former Chief Minister Kamal Nath referred to BJP leader Imarti Devi as an "item", sparking a controversy. Soon after, the BJP lodged a complaint against the senior Congress leader and the NCW chief Rekha Sharma tweeted that she will be sending a notice to Kamal Nath for his remarks.

'We all are item': Kamal Nath

Now, Kamal Nath has issued a statement defending his sexist remarks and has said that he used the word 'item' as it is not a "disrespectful word". A statement from Congress media department's vice president Bhupendra Gupta quotes Kamal Nath saying as "Yes I said item because it is not a disrespectful word. I am an item, you are an item and in this context, we all are an item." He further said, "In the work schedule of Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha, the item number is mentioned. Similarly, the work is used in prize distribution programmes as well. How is it disrespectful?"

Kamal Nath said, “When the people of Madhya Pradesh are drinking sips of blood, then instead of wiping their tears, BJP is making the issue of me drinking coke. How is this an issue? Is this connected with the lives of the people? Tell Shivraj Ji that if Kamal Nath stops drinking coke, will the Mafia Raj in the state stop? Rape will stop? Farmers will stop committing suicide? Poisonous alcohol will stop innocent deaths?"

Addressing a poll meeting in Dabra, where the Congress is up against Imarti Devi of the BJP, Nath said that his party candidate was a "simple person" unlike his opponent who is an "item". "Why should I take the name (of the opposing candidate)? You all know that person better than me. What an item," Nath said amid cheers from the crowd which kept shouting "Imarti Devi" as the remarks were being made.

Shivraj hits back at Kamal Nath

Hitting back, MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took to Twitter to say "Imarti Devi is the daughter of a poor farmer" who rose to become a public servant after starting off as a village labourer. By referring to a woman as "item", the Congress and its and leadership have revealed its "feudal mindset", Chouhan tweeted further.

READ | COVID-19 vaccine: WHO backs India & South Africa’s bid to ease Intellectual Property rules

READ | NCW Chief to send notice to Kamal Nath over 'item' jibe, will write to Election Commission

कमलनाथ जी!



इमरती देवी उस गरीब किसान की बेटी का नाम है जिसने गाँव में मजदूरी करने से शुरुआत की और आज जनसेवक के रूप में राष्ट्रनिर्माण में सहयोग दे रही हैं।



कांग्रेस ने मुझे ‘भूखा-नंगा’ कहा और एक महिला के लिए आपने ‘आइटम’ जैसे शब्द का उपयोग कर अपनी सामंतवादी सोच फिर उजागर कर दी। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) October 18, 2020

A BJP delegation met Election Commission officials in Bhopal and complained against Nath for "insulting women and Dalits". Devi and 21 other MLAs loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia had resigned from the Congress and the state Assembly and joined the BJP in March, in the process bringing down the Nath government. Counting of votes of the by-polls will be held on November 10.

READ | Republic News Release: BARC email shreds Param Bir Singh’s lie-ridden campaign in TRP case

READ | BARC email shreds Param Bir Singh's TRP Case lies against Republic; false campaign exposed

(With agency inputs)