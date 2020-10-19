NCW Chief To Send Notice To Kamal Nath Over 'item' Jibe, Will Write To Election Commission

A video of senior Congress leader Kamal Nath using the word "item", reportedly for a former woman colleague who switched over to the BJP has created a furore, amid campaigning for the bypolls scheduled for November 3 in 28 Madhya Pradesh Assembly seats. Reacting to the 'insult', National Commission for Women (NCW) chief Rekha Sharma on Monday said that she will be sending the former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister a notice and will also write to the Election Commission of India.

Addressing a poll meeting in Dabra, where the Congress is up against Imarti Devi of the BJP, Nath said that his party candidate was a "simple person" unlike his opponent who is an "item".

"Why should I take the name (of the opposing candidate)? You all know that person better than me. What an item," Nath said amid cheers from the crowd which kept shouting "Imarti Devi" as the remarks were being made.

Shivraj hits back at Kamal Nath

Hitting back, MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took to Twitter to say "Imarti Devi is the daughter of a poor farmer" who rose to become a public servant after starting off as a village labourer. By referring to a woman as "item", the Congress and its and leadership have revealed its "feudal mindset", Chouhan tweeted further.

कमलनाथ जी!



इमरती देवी उस गरीब किसान की बेटी का नाम है जिसने गाँव में मजदूरी करने से शुरुआत की और आज जनसेवक के रूप में राष्ट्रनिर्माण में सहयोग दे रही हैं।



कांग्रेस ने मुझे ‘भूखा-नंगा’ कहा और एक महिला के लिए आपने ‘आइटम’ जैसे शब्द का उपयोग कर अपनी सामंतवादी सोच फिर उजागर कर दी। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) October 18, 2020

आज देखो किन शब्दो का इस्तेमाल किया जा रहा है,मेरे और आपके परिवार के लिए इमरती देवी जी के लिए,दलित समाज जो जमीन से जुड़ी हुई महिला है जो मेहनत करके सरपंच से लेकर विधायक बनी उन्हें कमलनाथ आइटम और अजय सिंह जलेबी कहते है I pic.twitter.com/Z86Du50Wdi — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) October 18, 2020

Later, a BJP delegation met Election Commission officials in Bhopal and complained against Nath for "insulting women and Dalits". Devi and 21 other MLAs loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia had resigned from the Congress and the state Assembly and joined the BJP in March, in the process bringing down the Nath government. Counting of votes of the by-polls will be held on November 10.

