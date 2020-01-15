Shivraj Singh Chouhan Slams Mani Shankar Aiyar, Accuses Him Of Speaking For Pakistan

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday reacted to Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar's fearmongering remarks on Citizenship Amendment Act at Shaheen Bagh protests on January 14.

In his statement, Shivraj stated that Mani Shankar should be ashamed of his statement and also alleged him of speaking for Pakistan.

"He should be ashamed. If you spit on the sun, it will come back to you. He is neither Mani or Shankar. What will the Prime Minister face even if he says so? He (Manishankar) speaks for Pakistan. This is the nature of Congress," Shivraj said.

Manishankar Aiyar confirms Pak visit

In a telephonic conversation with Republic TV on Wednesday, Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar confirmed that he was in Pakistan's Lahore, days before addressing the indefinite Shaheen Bagh sit-in at the National Capital. He admitted that he returned from Pakistan on January 13. In Lahore, speaking at a session on "Is Liberal Democracy Dead?" Mani Shankar Aiyar accentuated the need for India to act carefully under the current emerging circumstances. He spoke how Hindutva, a recently emerged concept, had captured India in 2014. Further stating that the women and students of India are resisting it. He lauded the all-women protest of Shaheen Bagh at the event.

The Congress leader said, "I went there a few days back. I came from Pakistan on the 13th. Yes, I visited Lahore." Republic accessed a video dated January 13, which does hint at Aiyar participating in an event in Lahore. In the past, Aiyar has once again been accused of making anti-BJP statements on Pakistan soil.

Mani Shankar Aiyar joins Shaheen Bagh protests

Earlier in the day, it was revealed that Aiyar had visited Lahore just before he joined the Shaheen Bagh protests against the CAA. In his speech, he leveled an indirect attack at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He appealed to the crowd that he was ready to make sacrifices for the larger cause.

In his address at Shaheen Bagh, Aiyar remarked, "Whatever I can do personally for you, I am ready to do that. Jo bhi qurbaniyan deni hon, usme main bhi shaamil hone ko tayaar hun. Ab dekhein ki kiska hath mazboot hai, Hamara ya uss (wo) kaatil ka? (Whatever sacrifices need to be given, I am ready for the same. Now let's see whose hand is strong, ours or that murderer's?)"

