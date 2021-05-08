Shivraj Singh Chouhan Speaks To PM Modi, Apprises Him Of COVID Situation In State

Amid the ongoing unprecedented second wave of the coronavirus in the country, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday and apprised him of the current COVID situation in the state.

Chouhan informed the Prime Minister of the continuously decreasing positivity rate in the state and increasing recovery rate He also shared innovative efforts made by the state government with PM Modi. He also told the PM about the progress of the Kill Corona Campaign, Corona Curfew, Corona Volunteers, Isolation Center, COVID Care Center in the state, His Government's efforts for the construction of temporary COVID hospitals, Public Awareness Campaign, and Yoga Se Nirog Abhiyan.

He also discussed in detail the availability of Ramdesivir injections and oxygen and its supply to the Prime Minister and the new oxygen plants being built in the state. The MP Chief Minister updated PM Modi about the ongoing vaccination in the state.

Expressing satisfaction over the efforts of the state government, PM Narendra Modi assured the Chief Minister of all possible help by the Center.

MP Govt Launches New COVID-19 Treatment Scheme

The Madhya Pradesh government on Friday announced the launch of the 'Mukhyamantri COVID Upchar Yojana' amid a rise in cases in the state. The scheme has been divided into three sections, a state government official said.

"Under the first section, hospitals run by state medical colleges, district and civil hospitals, and community health centers will give free treatment to COVID-19 patients.

In the second section, 20 per cent ICU/HDU and isolation beds will be reserved in hospitals run by private medical colleges to give free treatment," he said. In the third section of the scheme, 20 per cent of beds will be reserved for free treatment in hospitals accredited under the Ayushman scheme for economically weaker sections of the society holding Ayushman cards, he added.