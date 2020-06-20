Shivraj Singh Chouhan Urges People To Adopt Swadeshi Products To Break China's Economy

Amid the tensions between India and China, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday urged people to adopt Swadeshi products and boycott Chinese products to break its economy. Speaking to the media, the Chief Minister stated that India's gallant defence forces shall give a fitting response to China. "I urge my brothers and sisters to demolish China economically," he added.

According to him, the Army will give a "befitting response" to China, but it is the duty of every citizen to encourage and adopt swadeshi products as guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Earlier on Thursday, Chouhan announced ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore, a house/plot, and a government job to one family member of martyred soldier Naik Deepak Kumar from Rewa.

Read: Amid call to boycott Chinese goods, IIT Delhi director says imperative to be Aatmanirbhar

Appeal for boycotting Chinese products

Since the Indo-China tensions have been mounted, several people and organizations in India are boycotting Chinese products in order to break their economy. While the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) launched a nation-wide campaign-- 'Bharatiya Saaman-Hamara Abhiman' to boycott Chinese products, NCW Chief Rekha Sharma pledged to never buy anything made in China. Meanwhile, several Bollywood celebrities and political leaders have also appealed to ban Chinese products.

Read: Milind Soman says NO to 'cheeni' amid 'Boycott China'; pitches healthy 'desi' alternatives

India-China face-off

On June 15, 20 Indian Army soldiers were martyred during a violent face-off between India and China while the de-escalation process was underway in the Galwan Valley. According to the Editor-in-Chief of the Chinese mouthpiece Global Times, the Chinese side also suffered casualties during the physical clash. Sources revealed that an Indian colonel was attacked by Chinese Army personnel with iron rods without any provocation leading to a strong retaliation from the Indian side. As per US intelligence reports, 35 Chinese soldiers have been killed.

Read: Bihar CM bats for boycotting Chinese products, says 'COVID-19 originated in Wuhan lab'

Read: BJP says Rahul Gandhi's remarks help enemy countries; advocates boycotting Chinese goods