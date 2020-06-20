Bihar CM Bats For Boycotting Chinese Products, Says 'COVID-19 Originated In Wuhan Lab'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held an all-party meeting to apprise the political parties, pertaining to the tension escalated by China in the Gulwan Valley along the Indo-China border in the Ladakh Region. Twenty Indian Army personnel were martyred in the skirmish between the Indian Army and Chinese counterpart.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar while addressing the meeting expressed concern over China's aggression towards India over a long period of time. They have always betrayed India's friendship gesture, the CM said. The Bihar Chief Minister made an appeal to boycott Chinese products and also emphasized that coronavirus originated from a laboratory in Wuhan.

During the all-party meeting, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said, "There is complete unity in India when it comes to seeking revenge from China. Out of the 20 jawans, five are from Bihar. There is strong sentiment against China for its actions. The nation is united under the leadership of the prime minister to protect the sovereignty and integrity of the country and there are no differences among the political parties. India has always tried to maintain cordial relations with China."

China a known betrayer

Nitish Kumar further said, "In our childhood, we used to hear the slogan "Hindi Chini Bhai Bhai", but the attitude of China towards India has never been good and it's been jealous of India's progress."

Nitish Kumar also alleged that whatever be the reality, but the general perception is that the Coronavirus originated from a laboratory in Wuhan, and it has spread in the entire world. Coronavirus is not natural as it has got nothing to do with temperature, climate and region, the CM opined.

'Boycott Chinese products'

Nitish Kumar emphasised on the call to promote swadeshi products. He said, "Chinese products are bad for the environment. Chinese toys, electronic items are being sold in Indian markets and questions have been raised over its durability. It's not eco friendly."

"We should not buy Chinese products and promote swadeshi products. We should also think of cancelling all previous agreements pertaining to Chinese products and its involvements in the Indian market," he added.

Nitish Kumar, while warning China, said, "If China is humiliating us, we should not tolerate it. If China is trying to capture Indian territory, all of us should be united and support the PM."

There has been continuous pressure from the international community who holds China responsible for COVID-19. As a result, many global companies have started contemplating to shift their economic and business activities to India. Therefore. anxious China seemed to have started a proxy war in the Gulwan valley, which resulted in the martyrdom of 20 Indian Army personnel. Out of the 20 martyred army personnel, five are from Bihar. The Bihar Chief Minister has announced an exgratia payment of Rs 36 lakhs each and a Govt Job to one person from the family of the deceased.