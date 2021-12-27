Last Updated:

'Shocked' Congress Slams Centre Over Alleged Frozen Accounts Of Missionaries Of Charity

The Congress party expressed shock over reports alleging that the Union government has frozen all bank accounts of the Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity.

Congress

After reports alleging that the Union government has frozen all bank accounts of the Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity in India, which is headquartered in Kolkata, the Congress expressed shock over it. However, both the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Missionaries of Charity have denied the reports. 

Congress slams Centre

Congress leaders Anand Sharma and Abhijit Mukherjee (son of former President Pranab Mukherjee) have slammed the Modi government over the reports. 

Anand Sharma tweeted:

Abhijit Mukherjee tweeted:

TMC also slams Centre

TMC MP Madan Mitra also reacted to the reports, slamming the Centre for the same. Speaking to Republic, Mitra said, "Anybody who does not belong to the BJP becomes a burntchild. And a burnt child always faces the fire. We are really upset, and that is why even Mamata said that if this continues then the people of India will unite and fiht against them."

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also expressed her shock on Monday at the reports alleging the Union government had frozen all bank accounts of the Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity in India. Reacting to the report, TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee said that she was shocked and disappointed by the reports alleging that the central government froze the bank accounts of the NGO on Christmas. She also alleged that the move had affected the 22,000 patients and employees of the Missionaries, as they have been left without food and medicines since the Centre froze the accounts. 

While Mamata Banerjee hailed that ‘law is paramount,’ she also stressed ‘that humanitarian efforts must not be compromised.’ Expressing her anguish, Mamata Banerjee, in a tweet, said, “Shocked to hear that on Christmas, Union Ministry FROZE ALL BANK ACCOUNTS of Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity in India! Their 22,000 patients and employees have been left without food & medicines. While the law is paramount, humanitarian efforts must not be compromised.”

Mother Teresa’s missionaries of Charity denies reports

In an official release, the Missionaries of Charity has stated, "We would like to clarify that the FCRA registration of the Missionaries of Charity has been neither suspended nor cancelled. Further there is no freeze ordered by the Ministry of Home Affairs on any of our bank accounts. We have been informed that our  FCRA renewal has not been approved."

