Siddaramaiah Appeals Cops To Drop Sedition Charges Against Karnataka School Children

Politics

Congress leader and former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah on Thursday appealed the cops to drop sedition charges against Karnataka school students, teachers& parents

Written By Misha Bhatt | Mumbai | Updated On:
Siddaramaiah

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday in a series of tweets slammed the Karnataka government over the 'sedition case' against the management and staff of Kalladka school at Bidar, Karnataka.

Siddaramaiah condemned B. S. Yediyurappa-led Karnataka Government's action to let the "police harass the innocent students, their parents & teachers for the enactment of a skit." He also slammed the Karnataka BJP and stated that they are facing 'ideological bankruptcy.'

Adding further, the Congress leader said, "Students of Kalladka school had enacted Babri Masjid demolition incident defying all the laws & mocking the judiciary. Was this not an act of sedition to Yediyurappa and the BJP."

'The dictator is unveiling his draconian face'- Siddaramaiah

The Congress leader even lashed out at the Police authorities and spoke about the incident of open firing at the universities in Delhi. 

Concluding his statement, Siddaramaiah appealed the cops to withdraw the cases filed against the students, teachers, and parents of Kalladka school.

Probe Into Sedition Case Against

The police have been questioning the children and staff about those who wrote the script and assigned to deliver specific dialogues. The cops have already arrested Nazbunnisa, the mother of one of the children, who had allegedly delivered the controversial dialogue and their teacher Fareeda Begum, who oversaw the event. Intensified investigation into the 'sedition case' against the management and staff of a school, where children had allegedly insulted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others, in the context of CAA, in a drama they staged on January 21.

