Siddaramaiah Appeals Cops To Drop Sedition Charges Against Karnataka School Children

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday in a series of tweets slammed the Karnataka government over the 'sedition case' against the management and staff of Kalladka school at Bidar, Karnataka.

Siddaramaiah condemned B. S. Yediyurappa-led Karnataka Government's action to let the "police harass the innocent students, their parents & teachers for the enactment of a skit." He also slammed the Karnataka BJP and stated that they are facing 'ideological bankruptcy.'

The act of @BSYBJP govt to let police harass the innocent students, their parents & teachers for the enactment of a skit shall be condemned.@BJP4Karnataka is facing ideological bankruptcy which is making them to stoop to such low levels.#Bidar

1/4 — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) February 6, 2020

Adding further, the Congress leader said, "Students of Kalladka school had enacted Babri Masjid demolition incident defying all the laws & mocking the judiciary. Was this not an act of sedition to Yediyurappa and the BJP."

'The dictator is unveiling his draconian face'- Siddaramaiah

The Congress leader even lashed out at the Police authorities and spoke about the incident of open firing at the universities in Delhi.

Dictator is unveiling his draconian face as his position is weakening.



Police are let to harm students of Universities in Delhi, his stooges are instigated to open fire against peaceful protestors. The same autocratic mindset wants to take revenge on Bidar school students.



3/4 — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) February 6, 2020

Concluding his statement, Siddaramaiah appealed the cops to withdraw the cases filed against the students, teachers, and parents of Kalladka school.

I urge the police to withdraw the cases filed against the students, teachers & parents immediately. We are in an independent India & not under british raj.#Bidar

4/4 — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) February 6, 2020

Probe Into Sedition Case Against

The police have been questioning the children and staff about those who wrote the script and assigned to deliver specific dialogues. The cops have already arrested Nazbunnisa, the mother of one of the children, who had allegedly delivered the controversial dialogue and their teacher Fareeda Begum, who oversaw the event. Intensified investigation into the 'sedition case' against the management and staff of a school, where children had allegedly insulted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others, in the context of CAA, in a drama they staged on January 21.

