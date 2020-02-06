Karnataka CM Yediyurappa Announces Cabinet Expansion, Full List Of Ministers Here

Months after coming to power, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is finally expanding his cabinet on Thursday. He confirmed a day earlier that 10 members will take the oath. He stated that the decision to include other members in the Cabinet would only be taken after a meeting with party leaders in Delhi. He also cleared the air around the inclusion of senior leader Umesh Katti into the cabinet stating that it was "difficult" to find a ministerial berth for him as of now.

Here is the full list of MLAs to be inducted

Cabinet expansion

In July this year, 14 MLAs from the Congress and 3 from the JDS quit the Assembly. As the 17 rebels stayed away from the Assembly, the Congress-JD-S government fell during a trust vote on July 23, as a result of which BJP government under Yediyurappa was formed on July 26. However, on July 25 and 28, then-Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar issued two orders under the anti-defection law, disqualifying the 17 MLAs from the House and barring them from contesting elections during the tenure of the current Assembly. The MLAs then moved the top Court asking that the Speaker’s orders be quashed. The Congress and JD-S too approached the court.

In a big relief to the 17 disqualified MLAs, the Supreme Court on November 13 said that the MLAs can contest the upcoming by-polls in the state. The Supreme Court upheld the decision of the disqualification of the MLAs by the speaker. However, the apex court stroke down the period of disqualification. however, cabinet expansion was delayed after the result of the bypolls many new MLAs, like Umesh Katti sought a ministerial berth.

