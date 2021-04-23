Siddaramaiah Dubs Yediyurappa As 'inefficient CM', Lambasts COVID Situation In Bengaluru

In a dig at BS Yediyurappa, former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah claimed that PM Modi may find it difficult to resolve the COVID-19 crisis with an "inefficient CM". In the context of the meeting of the CMs of the most affected states chaired by the PM, he called upon the latter to fulfill their requests. According to the senior Congress leader, he had serious doubts on whether the Karnataka CM had revealed that there are only 1487 COVID-19 beds available in Bengaluru as against the addition of over 15,000 daily cases to the city's tally.

Moreover, he stressed that 96% of high dependency beds, 98% of ICU beds, and 97% of ventilator beds are occupied in Karnataka's capital whereas thousands of patients are lining outside hospitals every day. Accusing the CM of conceding that "the situation has gone out of hands", Siddaramaiah contended that PM Modi should provide some solution at this juncture. At present, there are 12,74,959 novel coronavirus cases in Karnataka while 10,46,554 patients have been discharged and 14,075 fatalities have been recorded. Besides imposing a night and weekend curfew, the state government has also introduced a number of daytime restrictions from April 21 to May 4 to contain the COVID-19 spread. The night curfew will be in place from 9 pm and 6 am.

Mr. @PMOIndia @narendramodi,



Virus will not vanish if you repeatedly appear on television without any purpose,



And also you are not an headmaster to teach lessons to CMs,



First show your responsibility by fulfilling the requests placed by State govts.



1/5

PMwithCMs — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) April 23, 2021

Permitted activities:

All types of construction and repair works

Pre-monsoon agricultural activities

All types of industries and manufacturing units

Food and beverages for guests staying in hotels

Food and grocery shops

Wholesale vegetable/fruit/flower trade in open spaces

Banks, insurance office, ATM, print and electronic media, Stock Exchange Service Centres

Wedding ceremonies restricted to 50 persons

Funeral restricted to 20 persons

Metro, bus, cab, autorickshaw are allowed with 50% seating capacity

On weekend, grocery, vegetable and milk shops will be open from 6 am to 10 am

Restricted activities: