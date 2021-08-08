Siddaramaiah Opposes BJP's Call To Rename Indira Canteen, Calls It 'hatred Politics'

Following the recommendation by BJP General Secretary CT Ravi to rename Indira Canteen on Saturday, August 7, Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah has slammed Bharatiya Janata Party for its "hatred politics". Indira Canteen is a flagship program of the Congress government named after former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and so the recent BJP's demand has triggered Congress leaders.

In an official statement, Siddaramaiah said, "The government is not right in its attempt to change the name of Indira Canteen. We have a strong opposition to this. It will become hatred politics".

Referring to the renaming of Gujarat stadium after PM Modi and further replacing Rajiv Gandhi's name from the sports award, Siddaramaiah said, “It is a common practice to name schemes after national leaders. The Union government could have instituted another award in the name of Major Dhyan Chand, not rename. Hasn’t the BJP named schemes after Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the State? There are flyovers named after Deendayal Upadhyaya and Shyamaprasad Mukherjee in the city. Did we rename them when in power? The BJP needs to learn to respect other’s contributions to the nation as well".

CT Ravi demands to rename Indira Canteen

Earlier on August 7, CT Ravi had called on Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to change the name of Indira Canteen to 'Annapoorneshwari Canteen' at the earliest as it reminds the dark days of emergency.

This was proposed after the Union government renamed the country’s highest sports award after veteran hockey player Major Dhyan Chand, replacing the former Prime Minister and Congress leader Rajiv Gandhi's name.

CT Ravi took to Twitter and wrote “Request Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to rename Indira Canteens across Karnataka as 'Annapoorneshwari Canteen' at the earliest. Don't see any reason why Kannadigas should be reminded of the dark days of Emergency while they are having food".

He added, "Don't see any reason why Kannadigas should be reminded of the dark days of Emergency while they are having food".

Defending this demand, State Congress Chief D.K. Shivakumar said, “Indira Canteens in Karnataka take forward the pro-poor legacy of Mrs. Gandhi". He further sought to remind the BJP of the special bond she shared with Karnataka as was elected to Lok Sabha from Chikmagalur in 1978.

(With ANI input)

(Image credit: PTI/FACEBOOK)