Siddaramaiah Slams Karnataka Govt Over KSRTC Strike, Cites 'inefficient Administration'

On Thursday, April 8, Congress leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the Karnataka government's "inefficiency and corrupt administration" were to blame for the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) employees' indefinite strike.

Siddaramaiah attacks the Karnataka government

Siddaramaiah said in a series of tweet, "People of Karnataka are already suffering from the pandemic, and the ongoing strike by KSRTC employees has resulted in further loss to the people. The inefficient and corrupt administration of the Karnataka government is the only reason for this fiasco." READ | Farmer dies in elephant attack in Karnataka

The current fallout between workers and the government is due to the government's false promises, he added. The Congress leader asserted, "Karnataka government should have thought through the impact of the promises they made during the last KSRTC employees' strike. False promises by the government are the reason for the current fallout between employees and the government."

'Karnataka govt tries to threaten KSRTC employees': Siddaramaiah

Instead of "threatening them," he suggested that the Karnataka government should engage in dialogue with the employees' union. Siddaramaiah advised, "Instead of solving the crisis through dialogue and discussions with the employees union, the Karnataka government is trying to threaten the employees by allowing private buses and citing Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) provisions," he opined.

"Karnataka government is giving depressing state finances as the reason for not being able to approve the requests made by KSRTC employees. The central government's step-motherly treatment towards Karnataka and BS Yediyurappa's pathetic performance are the reasons for Karnataka's current situation. Government should keep their egos aside and hold discussions with the employees union to provide amicable solutions, and ensure relief to the passengers," he added.

On Thursday, commuters in Bengaluru were stranded as the indefinite strike entered its second day. Employees of the KSRTC have called for a strike, demanding a pay raise, a permanent job, salaries, and transfers. The staff are employed by the department as contract workers. For the convenience of travellers, the KSRTC had given provisional permits to private buses.

(with inputs from ANI)

Picture Credit: PTI