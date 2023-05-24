Sidelined By Oppn, Owaisi Backs New Parliament; Says AIMIM Could Attend Inauguration

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday backed the new Parliament building amid massive uproar by the opposition parties including Congress, Left and TMC. "There is a need for new Parliament in the country. I proposed the idea of a new Parliament in 2019," said Owaisi while stating his only concern with the inauguration of the new Parliament building.

Owaisi mentioned that AIMIM leaders would attend the ceremony on May 28 if Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla inaugurates the new Parliament building. While opposing the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Owaisi highlighted that it will be a gross violation of the 'Theory of separation of powers'.

"Legislature and Parliament are independent of the executive (PM). India's Parliament is independent of the Judiciary. That's why we are urging PM Modi not to inaugurate the Parliament. It's an interference of the executive in the legislative domain of India," said Owaisi.

Opposition parties sidelined Owaisi?

Opposition parties including Congress, Left and TMC, among others have 'united' to boycott the inaugural ceremony of the new Parliament building by PM Modi. "Congress party discussed with all like-minded parties to boycott the inaugural function of the new Parliament building on 28th May. We are very happy that all opposition parties are coming together to fight against this issue," said Congress general secretary-organisation KC Venugopal.

Owaisi has claimed that none of the opposition parties contacted him to unitedly boycott the inaugural ceremony. "Leaders of the opposition parties have not contacted me so far. Maybe because I am untouchable."

Meanwhile, Owaisi also questioned Opposition's demand to have President Droupadi Murmu inaugurate the new Parliament. "According to Article 53 (1), It would be wrong even if President inaugurates the Parliament. The President is also a part of the executive and shall not inaugurate the Parliament which is independent of the executive," said Owaisi.