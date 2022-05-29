Sidhu Moosewala Dead: Hardik Patel Warns AAP Against Becoming 'another Congress' In Punjab

Former Congress leader Hardik Patel called Sidhu Moosewala's murder an example of what happens "when a government goes into chaotic hands", in a direct reference to the Aam Aadmi Party. Taking to microblogging site Twitter, Patel asserted how the murder of an international Kabbadi player a few days back, and today, of a young artist, has brought to the fore some important questions.

"The Chief Minister of Punjab and the people running the Aam Aadmi Party's Punjab government from Delhi will have to think whether they want to become another party like the Congress to give pain to Punjab or really do something for the people," the soon to be BJP leader, further wrote in the tweet.

In Jawaharke village of Punjab's Mansa, unknown miscreants came in 2 cars, and opened fire at Sidhu Moosewala and two others, during which the singer sustained critical bullet injuries. Following the attack, Moosewala and others were rushed to a local hospital in critical condition. He was declared dead on arrival.

The development comes a day after his security cover, along with that of 423 others, was withdrawn by the Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab government.

CM Bhagwant Mann assures 'no one will be spared'

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that he was deeply saddened and shocked by the incident. Taking to the microblogging site, Twitter, the Aam Aadmi Party leader while expressing condolences to the family of the deceased, promised that no miscreants involved in the incident will be spared.

"I appeal to all to stay calm," the comedian-turned politician wrote in the post. His post came soon after Opposition parties started demanding his resignation over the incident, claiming that the law and order situation in the state was in ruins after the AAP came to power.