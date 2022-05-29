Sidhu Moosewala Shot Dead: PLC, Congress Slam Punjab Govt For 'law & Order Collapse'

Following the murder of singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala, former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh expressed his shock. Taking to Twitter, the Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) supremo expressed his condolence to the family of the late star. The former Congress leader claimed that the law and order situation in Punjab has 'completely collapsed', and that the criminals have 'no fear'.

"@AAPPunjab government has miserably failed. Nobody is safe in Punjab!" he wrote on Twitter after the 28-year-old and two others were open fired at, by unknown miscreants in Jawaharke village. Following the attack, Moosewala and others were rushed to a hospital in Mansa in critical condition. He was declared dead on arrival. The development comes a day after his security cover, along with that of 423 others, was withdrawn by the Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab government just a day earlier.

Brutal murder of Sidhu Moosewala is shocking. My profound condolences to the bereaved family.



Law and order has completely collapsed in Punjab. Criminals have no fear of law. @AAPPunjab government has miserably failed. Nobody is safe in Punjab! — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) May 29, 2022

Opposition blames Bhagwant Mann govt for Sidhu Moosewala's murder

Speaking to Republic TV, Chief Spokesperson of Punjab Lok Congress, Pritpal Singh said, "Such a massive name in the Punjab circle being shot this way? The government should be ousted right away, for things have gone out of their control...Murders and terrorist attacks are taking place in the state. Why has PM Modi kept a government of this sort in power? Bhagwant Mann should be asked to tender his resignation right away."

Spokesperson of Punjab BJP Subhash Sharma said, "It is very unfortunate...Law and order situation is deteriorating day by day. since the time the Aam Aadmi Party government has been formed in Punjab more than 50 incidents have taken place...The kind of violence that took place in Patiala...In Mohali, a grenade attack was witnessed in the police headquarters, and now, the murder of Sidhu Moosewala...The videos that are being circulated show that there were more than 15 people who surrounded the car and fired multiple bullets. Why is the government sleeping? Bhagwant Mann is not just the CM but also the Home Minister who is busy settling political scores."

Balbir Singh Sidhu, former Punjab Minister and Congress leader said, "In Punjab, there is no such thing as a government. Law and order at this point are in ruins. Bhagwant Mann should at once take responsibility for the incident, and resign from the Chief Ministerial post. There should be Governor's rule in the state."