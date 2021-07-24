Sidhu Says Victory Of Farmers Top Priority; 'Will Go Barefoot If Called To Join Protest'

Newly-appointed Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday said the "victory" of Samyukt Kisan Morcha's movement against the farm laws is a top priority for him and he will go "barefoot" to meet the farmers if called to join the protest.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha is an umbrella body of farmer unions spearheading the agitation against the Centre's three farm laws. Farmers have been protesting at Delhi borders since late November, demanding the repeal of the laws.

"I consider the victory of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha as my top priority. I have been calling the farmers' agitation as sacred for the past one year," Sidhu told reporters at Chamkaur Sahib in Ludhiana, where he got a rousing reception from party workers, a day after taking charge as the state Congress chief.

To give power of the People back to the People. My first mission as President is to use every resource of State to protect interests of Farmers. I request Farmer Unions to guide us, not just in fight for MSP & against Black Laws, but how can State serve Farmer interests better ? pic.twitter.com/CNDaaz31XY — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) July 23, 2021

Party supporters showered flower petals on Sidhu as his cavalcade passed through various places. The cricketer-turned-politician also visited various religious places. Later, while speaking to reporters at Morinda, Sidhu offered to assist the protesting farmers in their cause.

"I want to ask them how our government's power can help them in a big way. Look, rising cost, declining yield and income for the past 25 years are forcing farmers to hold agitation. It is our intention that this social movement should convert into an economic power," said Sidhu. He recalled that he had put up a black flag at his house in support of agitating farmers. "Whenever they call me, I will go barefoot and take their blessings," he stated.

Navjot Singh Sidhu stresses on Congress' 18-point agenda

Sidhu also raised the issues concerning the desecration cases, power tariffs, and the drug menace. "Every Punjabi wants justice in 'beadbi (desecration) of the Guru Sahib'," Sidhu said.

Sidhu further said his party has an 18-point agenda. "Every MLA, MP, and worker is a guard of this agenda and it has to be implemented, asserted Sidhu. We have no option other than this to move forward, said Sidhu while pointing towards the 18-point agenda.

The party high command last month had asked Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to act on 18 issues, including the desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib, drugs, and power purchase agreements.